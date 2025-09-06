Three cage games are WNCAA season 56





The 56th season of the Women's National Collegiate Athletic Association (WNCAA) launches Saturday in Makati Coliseum, with a festive opening ceremony prepared by host Assumption College San Lorenzo. The event starts at 10 am, with 16 participating schools and three basketball matches planned in the afternoon. ASSUMPTION COLLEGE Taken against sister team Assumption Antipolo at 1 p.m., followed by the University of Santo Tomas-Angelicum College versus St. Jude Catholic School Clash at 2.30 p.m., both in the Juniors Division. The article continues after this advertisement Centro Escolar University, the 12-way seniors title defender, is opposed to the University of Makati at 4 p.m. The volleyball tournament in St. Scholastica's College-Manila Gym starts on Sunday; Basketball 3 × 3 (only Midgets Division) in Makati Coliseum; and Futsal at St. Paul College Pasig. Other members of the first and only Tri-level League for Women are Chiang Kai Shek College, La Salle College Antipolo, De la Salle Zobel, Miriam College, Philippine Women's University, St. Stephen's High School, San Beda College Alabang and the University of Asia & The Stille Ocean. Other sports They will also compete in chess, badminton, swimming, taekwondo, Poomsae, table tennis, tennis, cheer dance/cheerleading and street dance. The article continues after this advertisement This year's theme is “Breaking barriers, the construction of legacies.” “We are proud to elevate the role of women, not only in sport, but also in their general being,” said Sr. Irene Cecile Torres, president of Assumption College, during the launch of the media on Wednesday. The general champions of the 55th season were the assumption of Antipolo (Midgets), De la Salle Zobel (Juniors) and Centro Escolar (seniors). The article continues after this advertisement Participate in the in -depth discussion sports.inquirer.net

Your subscription cannot be saved. Try it again.



Your subscription has been successful.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.inquirer.net/638547/three-cage-games-usher-in-wncaa-season-56 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos