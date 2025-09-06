Maryland Football escaped against Northern illinois, 20-9

For 50 minutes of playing time on Friday evening it was not Malik Washington's way.

After he was deeper after his exceptional achievements in the TRPS-seashoping victory against Florida Atlantic, Washington looked human to northern illinois. A few crucial drops did not help the real first -year student, but he again got a slow start. He slowly looked through his lectures and various passes sailed past his recipients.

But with the time that took on a one-score match, head coach Michael Locksley van Maryland was properly rewarded for maintaining his belief in Washington. The terps stood in line for a fourth and 5 from midfield, and Washington kept strong in the bag before he knew a pass deep to Shaleak Knotts.

The Wideout had to slow down and confuse himself to secure the rear shoulder ball, but it was comfortable in the end zone to secure the pipe. Maryland was far from perfect, but avoided a disaster in a fall game and defeated Northern Illinois, 20-9.

We were confronted for the first time with adversity as a team together, and I liked the way we responded, said Locksley. With the young team, keep making the things that appear on tape, make the corrections, and improve our team well.

The Husky's tried to dominate the time of possession and wear Maryland. The first was well managed, because the huskies had the ball almost 22 of the opening for 30 minutes; The last one came late in the first half, when a 19-play Drive reluctantly ended with a field goal of the Drie-Yard line.

Maryland now had 20 plays in the entire first half. Washington completed only four of his first nine steps, with two overthrown and two more bent. The Terps pair first quarter first downs came via Dorian Fleming, including a spectacular 48-yard catch-and-run that Kicker Sean Ohaire placed in position to open the score.

Marylands Defense, however, gave his attack to warm up. De Lijn regularly rinsed Noord -Iillinois Quarterback Josh Holst early in the pocket, with the terps who took three bags and six tackles for loss for the break. Linebacker Trey Reddick only achieved a career-high tackles in the first half, while Daniel Wingate led the team again this time with a career-high 14 tackles.

It is honestly great [playing alongside Wingate]Said Reddick. He is great on the field, off the field. He just made me a better Linebacker by playing next to him.

After the special teams of Marylands were not completely impressed in week one, it came with a momentum -changing game in the first half.

Northern Illinois seemed to draw from his own 45-year line before the snap flew sideways. A Husky wing picked up the ball, accelerated over the formation and saw hectares of space when he broke the line of scrimmage. But Maryland broad recipient Kaleb Webb, to defend the point, broke around his defender and dragged the runner down, hit the trick and put Maryland in an excellent field position.

From the Huskies 47-Yard line after the failed Neppe Punt, Maryland, together with Nolan Ray, set a ride, who gave up the first quarter of the first quarter to Backfield partner Dejuan Williams, who offered Maryland the change of pace it needed.

Washington had an opening with the Run game set up to cross the end zone. The footwork on the claustering was unstable Washington slid out and almost fell, but the pass was sure and pushed Maryland to a double digits lead.

The Husky's steadily threw the Terps with short-yardage runs. Aggressive playcalling helped to expand those discs; Northern Illinois hit 3-out-3 to fourth downs that were not in pointing.

But after Maryland had opened the second half with a long drive from his own ride with a 29-Yard field goal, Northern Illinois thought hasty attack. Secondary Running Back Telly Johnson Jr. took a third and 11 intestines and exploded for a touchdown of 74 meters; A failed two -point conversion left the shortage on four points.

After two personal mistakes helped a Maryland ride in the red zone, Washington slid away again while he clambered outside the tackles, this time he tried to catch himself for his first turnover of the season. Now that the Northern Illinois Run Defense improved as the game progressed, the pressure on the Quarterback was raised, much of them disguised. Washington ended the game after having completed only 54% of its passes with his inexperience.

At the start of the fourth quarter, the teams exchanged the second touchdown of the match the tension. Help with Ohaire missed a field goal for the first time in his career, Northern Illinois tried a comeback, but the Run-first attack could not play enough big Big-Yardage against Marylands Stout Secondary to challenge seriously.

We needed such a game, where we would be tested and played for four quarters, Locksley said. I never felt that our team panicked this.

1. Maryland solid but unpectacular against the run. After successfully neutralizing Faus Air-Rid attack in week one, Marylands Defense was forced to fight with a completely different threat against Northern illinois.

The Huskies established their first half of the land that had 72 meters of 20 attempts for the former II-star division, which had 72 meters before the break. Johnson and Wright operated in a closer at 50/50 split in the second half when Northern Illinois finished with 180 Hurving on 48 attempts.

2. Terps makes progress with penalties. Locksley promised that his team would improve his 14-flag outing a week ago, and delivered the Terps. Maryland finished with three penalties for 30 yards, two of which came in special teams, while they were six.

3. Red zone attack must be worked. Maryland entered the red zone six times, but left with only one touchdown. The Terps had to settle for twice with field goals and did not succeed in scoring three times once of the curious junk from Washington, once Dorian Fleming dropped a ball in the end zone on the fourth and goal and once at a non-characteristic Ohaire-Veldeidpunt. A more efficient attack could have had the game out of reach much earlier.

0 Comments