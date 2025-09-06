Sports
High school football coreboard, schedule for 4-6 September
Essence
Week 3 predictions
High School football top 12
KLOETCHOOL FOOTBALL RUST
Highlighted
Bangor in Northwest Lehigh
Erasmus Hall (NY) in Easton
- Rapid summary
- Full story
- Photo gallery
North Schuylkill vs. Notre Dame-Green Pound
- Rapid summary
- Full story
- Photo gallery
Pen Argyyl in Noord -Lehigh
Thursday
Colonial/schuylkill
Northwestern Lehigh 54, Bangor 14 – Box score
EPC
Pocono Mountain East 45, SCRANTON 0 – Box score
Friday
New Jersey
Colonia 24, North Hunterdon 21 – Box score
Delaware Valley 26, South Plainfield 0 – Box score
Voorhees 43, John F. Kennedy (Islin) 14 – Box score
North Plainfield 19, Belvidere 13 – Final – Box score
Montville 38, Warren Hills 13 – Final – Box score
High Point 20, Hackettstown 7 – Box score
Wallkill Valley 29, North Warren 6 – Box score
Independent
Emmaus 41, reading 14 – Box score
Bethlehem Catholic 48, Berks Catholic 41 – Box score
Exeter Township 42, Pleasant Valley 0 – Box score
Easton 44, Erasmus Hall (NY) 32 – Box score
Nazareth 30, Wilson West Lawn 20 – Box score
Colonial/schuylkill
Palmerton 19, Saucon Valley 6 – Box score
Noord -LeHigh 42, Pen Argyyl 19 – Box score
Palisades 42, Catasauqua 14 – Box score
Blue Mountain 47, Jim Thorpe 0 – Box score
Tamaqua 21, Pottsville 19 – Box score
Zuid -LeHigh 21, Lehighton 20 – Box score
Notre Dame -Green Pond 21, North Schuylkill 20 – Box score
EPC
Allen 16, East Stroudsburg North 0 – Box score
Liberty 49, Stroudsburg 17 – Box score
Parkland 38, Northampton 27 – Box score
Whitehall 62, East Stroudsburg South 21 – Box score
Pocono Mountain West 22, Dieruff 0 – Final – Box score
Saturday
New Jersey
Phillipsburg in Westfield, noon
Independent
Central Columbia at Executive, 7 p.m.
Colonial/schuylkill
Salisbury in Wilson, afternoon
EPC
Freedom at Allentown Central Catholic, 7 pm
