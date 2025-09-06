Sports
Alcaraz too strong while he beats Djokovic in straight sets to reach our open final | Our open tennis 2025
In the last phases of a tense second set of Tie-Break, Novak Djokovic had not left any stone behind when he tried to hold. He tried to serve and volley, he threw in drop -shots and tried in vain to take the first strike of his opponent. With more than once, Djokovics pulled up 23,000 spectators miraculous defensive efforts.
But this time, in this late part of his glorious career, he simply did not have the level to match one of the new standard wearers of the sport that he has dominated for so long. Carlos Alcaraz continued his imperious shape by maintaining his calmness and holding his nerve to return to the US Open final with a 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-2 victory.
Once when Alcaraz himself would often talk about the roller coasters, he would find in competitions, his tendency to combine his spectacular shotmaking with bewildering versions and to leave himself in unnecessary long -term battles. By reaching a Grand Slam final without dropping a set for the first time, this victory further underlines how Alcaraz has evolved to such a reliable and reliable player this summer.
He has the form of his life and has now reached eight consecutive finals in addition to three consecutive major finals this year. On only 22, Alcaraz is the third youngest man in the open era to reach seven Grand Slam final, behind only BJRN Borg and Rafael Nadal. He is now waiting for Jannik Sinner or Flix Auger-Aliassime in the final.
It feels great to be honest, it means a lot to me, said Alcaraz. It was not the best level of the tournament for me, but I kept a good level from the beginning to the last point. I have served reasonably well, which I really feel very important today.
For Djokovic, who had not participated since Wimbledon before this tournament, reaching a fourth Grand Slam Semi-Final in 2025 was a huge achievement. But with every physio appearance and physical struggle during this week, the tribes of trying to compete at the highest level about the debilitating best-of-five-set format at the age of 38 are as clear as always.
Although they are on such contrasting points in their career, Djokovic and Alcaraz have fought as peers in recent years, whereby the Serbian compiles a favorable head-to-head record and achieved some of his most memorable victories against the Spaniard. This was their first encounter where the mileage in Djokovics legs was a clear obstacle and despite how hard he fought and how deep he grooves, the greatest player of all time just couldn't keep up.
In the semi -final, Alcaraz had so far been the player of the tournament, efficiently rolling through his matches with total focus and determination not to waste unnecessary energy.
While Alcaraz was alert from the start and Djokovic put on persistent pressure with the consistency and depth of his return of serving while he immediately broke, Djokovic was flat and erratic. Incidental moments of sparkle were compensated by a consistent stream of sloppy errors. On 1-2 on Alcarazs serve, for example, Djokovic called on a stunning Backhand Down-Line Pass Shot winner to drag the game back to Deuce. He immediately succeeded that with two missed second serve recovery.
Although he held his lead and maintained, Alcaraz looked tense and contained when they came to the base of the baseline. But he hit his places brilliantly with his serve, which led him comfortably because of the rest of his service games in the opening set.
A potential turning point came at the start of the second set when Djokovic forced himself in the game with a smooth opening match. He broke Alcarazs with a supreme defensive point and threw a perfect lob before he pulled a backhand error of the Spaniard. It would only delay the inevitable. With Alcaraz's superior weight of shot and athletics, the gap between them was grim in the moments when Alcaraz found its highest level.
Yet Djokovic fought as hard as ever. Despite the continuous pressure he has endured in his service games, he found a way to travel through tight postures, somehow in the tie-break.
On another occasion during the earlier part of his career, Alcaraz Djokovic may have offered a lifeline with an irregular achievement in the Tie-Break, but not this time. After Alcaraz closed the second set, Djokovic immediately asked the trainer, who massaged the Serbs neck during the change in the ends. The last set was just a formality.
Over the years, the New York audience has often been one of the most hostile audience for Djokovic, and so one of the interesting developments in the latter part of his career has been the greater appreciation he received from all target groups this year.
During the competition, while he fought desperately to stay in the opening set, songs of Nole, Nole! Called around Arthur Ashe Stadium. Every highest defensive effort was greeted by the public as if it were the last time they would see him. He left with making heart symbols with his hands for a long, sincere ovation from the packed Arena.
