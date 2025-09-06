Sports
Fantasy Hockey Dynasty Rankings: Scott Wheelers Top 100 keepers for 2025-26
Welcome to my annual Fantasy Hockey Dynasty Rankings on Athletics.
This project ranks the top 100 players 25 and under for dynasty and keeper competitions.
The focus is to create a source for managers in larger (in teams), deeper (in schedule), long -term competitions. When building these rankings I focus on projecting these players in the next five years. It is limited to those whose age 25 and younger, so all the aforementioned players will play the entire five -year window in their teenage years or 20s.
Natuurlijk, supersterren zoals Connor McDavid (28), Leon Draisaitl (29), Nathan Mackinnon (29), Cale Makar (26), Auston Matthews (28), Kirill Kaprizov (28), Matthew Tkachuk (27), Jack Eichel (28), Mitch Marner (28) en David Pastrnak (29), hoewel ze ARENT Randend. Priority must still be given here in dynastia competitions.
Considered in determining the value of each player:
- Statistic profile for standard Fantasy Hockey Telling categories (with special emphasis on points)
- Age (a huge factor in this exercise)
- Health/Availability
- Pathway to the top of their NHL teams setup (with a special emphasis on the top of PP1 and Opportunities)
- Potential projected line sizes in the short and medium term (it is more difficult to map line sizes in the long term because of the NHLS turnover)
One of the last cutbacks for this year's list was from close-by-NHL forward prospects such as Jonathan Lekkerimki, Matt Savoie and Calum Ritchie, young NHL defenders such as Mason Lohrei and Scott Morrow, as well as 2025 prospects such as Carter Bear, who just want to see more statistical project.
Goals are not included because of their great imagination value and a wider variance from year to year. Outlooks that are eligible for upcoming NHL concepts were also not included, but they are folded annually. Where available are the positions mentioned according to the Yahoos set set from 1 September 2025.
This list differs from Dom Luszczyszyns and Shayna Goldmans Essential Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet, which should be your starting point for all competitions, in particular standard competitions in one season.
2025-26 Fantasy hockey dynasty rankings
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Pos.
|
Age
|
Team
|
1
|
Connor Bedard
|
C/RW
|
20
|
2
|
Jack Hughes
|
C/LW
|
24
|
3
|
Macklin Celebrini
|
C
|
19
|
4
|
Quinn Hughes
|
D
|
25
|
5
|
Matvei Michkov
|
RW
|
20
|
6
|
Evan Bouchard
|
D
|
25
|
7
|
Rasmus Dahlin
|
D
|
25
|
8
|
Tim St;
|
C/LW
|
23
|
9
|
Lane Hutson
|
D
|
21
|
10
|
Ivan Demidov
|
RW
|
19
|
11
|
Zayne Parekh
|
D
|
19
|
12
|
Logan Cooley
|
C
|
21
|
13
|
Adam Fantilli
|
C
|
20
|
14
|
Matt Boldy
|
LW/RW
|
24
|
15
|
Jake Sanderon
|
D
|
23
|
16
|
Thomas Harley
|
D
|
24
|
17
|
Leo Carlsson
|
C
|
20
|
18
|
Wyatt Johnston
|
C/RW
|
22
|
19
|
Lucas Raymond
|
RW
|
23
|
20
|
Seth Jarvis
|
C/RW/LW
|
23
|
21
|
Dylan Guenther
|
RW
|
22
|
22
|
James Hagens
|
C
|
18
|
23
|
Moritz Sider
|
D
|
24
|
24
|
Will Smith
|
C/RW
|
20
|
25
|
ZEEV BUIM
|
D
|
19
|
26
|
Luke Hughes
|
D
|
22
|
27
|
Michael Misa
|
C
|
18
|
28
|
Brandt Clarke
|
D
|
22
|
29
|
Matthew Schaefer
|
D
|
18
|
30
|
Noah Dobson
|
D
|
25
|
31
|
Cole Caufield
|
LW/RW
|
24
|
32
|
Andrei Svechnikov
|
LW/RW
|
25
|
33
|
Quinton Byfield
|
C/LW
|
23
|
34
|
Owen Power
|
D
|
22
|
35
|
Juraj Slafkovsky
|
LW/RW
|
21
|
36
|
Porter Martone
|
RW
|
18
|
37
|
Kent Johnson
|
C/RW/LW
|
22
|
38
|
Berkly Catton
|
C
|
19
|
39
|
Kirill Marchenko
|
RW
|
25
|
40
|
Cole perfect
|
C/LW/RW
|
23
|
41
|
Cutter Gauthier
|
LW
|
21
|
42
|
William Eklund
|
LW
|
22
|
43
|
JJ Peterka
|
RW/LW
|
23
|
44
|
Sam Dickinson
|
D
|
19
|
45
|
Alexis Lafreniere
|
LW/RW
|
23
|
46
|
Mason McTavish
|
C
|
22
|
47
|
Dylan Canens
|
C
|
24
|
48
|
Alexander Nikishin
|
D
|
23
|
49
|
Frank Nazar
|
C
|
21
|
50
|
Dylan Holloway
|
LW/C
|
23
|
51
|
Logan Stankoven
|
C/RW
|
22
|
52
|
Matthew Byies
|
LW
|
22
|
53
|
Matty Beniers
|
C
|
22
|
54
|
Brock Faber
|
D
|
23
|
55
|
Denton Mateychuk
|
D
|
21
|
56
|
Carter Yakemchuk
|
D
|
19
|
57
|
Shane Wright
|
C
|
21
|
58
|
Anton Frondell
|
C
|
18
|
59
|
Caleb Desnoyers
|
C
|
18
|
60
|
Aliakshei's Spirit
|
RW/LW
|
25
|
61
|
Marco Rossi
|
C
|
24
|
62
|
Beckett Sennecke
|
RW
|
18
|
63
|
Trevor Zegras
|
C
|
24
|
64
|
Gabe Perreault
|
LW
|
20
|
65
|
Jimmy Snugdoed
|
RW
|
21
|
66
|
Bowen Byram
|
D
|
24
|
67
|
Jackson Lacombe
|
D
|
24
|
68
|
Artyom Levshunov
|
D
|
19
|
69
|
Sam Rinzel
|
D
|
21
|
70
|
Cole Hutson
|
D
|
19
|
71
|
Simon Nemec
|
D
|
21
|
72
|
Simon Edvinsson
|
D
|
22
|
73
|
Olen Zellweger
|
D
|
22
|
74
|
Pavel Mintyukov
|
D
|
21
|
75
|
Kilich
|
C
|
21
|
76
|
Zach Bolduc
|
RW
|
22
|
77
|
Jackson Blake
|
RW
|
22
|
78
|
Marco Kasper
|
C/LW
|
21
|
79
|
Ryan Leonard
|
RW
|
20
|
80
|
Roger McQueen
|
C
|
18
|
81
|
Jake O'Brien
|
C
|
18
|
82
|
Zach Benson
|
LW
|
20
|
83
|
Tej Iginla
|
C
|
19
|
84
|
Cole Eiserman
|
LW/RW
|
19
|
85
|
Logan Mailloux
|
D
|
22
|
86
|
Cole Reeschy
|
C
|
18
|
87
|
Brady Martin
|
C
|
18
|
88
|
Shane Pinto
|
C
|
24
|
89
|
Jamie Drysdale
|
D
|
23
|
90
|
Tyson Foerster
|
LW/RW
|
22
|
91
|
Bobby Brink
|
RW
|
23
|
92
|
Anton Lundell
|
C
|
23
|
93
|
Cayden Lindstrom
|
C
|
19
|
94
|
Axel Sandin Pellika
|
RHD
|
20
|
95
|
Bradly Nadeau
|
LW
|
20
|
96
|
Justin Carbonneau
|
RW
|
18
|
97
|
Ike Howard
|
LW
|
21
|
98
|
Ryker Lee
|
RW
|
18
|
99
|
Jack Quinn
|
RW
|
24
|
100
|
Cam york
|
D
|
24
(Photo of Connor Bedard: Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6597569/2025/09/06/fantasy-hockey-dynasty-rankings-scott-wheelers-top-100-keepers-for-2025-26/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
