



N Srinivasan, once one of the most powerful figures in the Indian and global cricket, is again in the middle of cricket heads. At 80 the former BCCI and ICC Chief has been appointed chairman of Chennai Super Kings Cricket LTD (CSKCL), a company that owns one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League, Cricbuzz reported. File image of MS Dhoni and N Srinivasan The report also added that Srinivasan, a former BCCI president, has regular contact with the legendary MS Dhoni. The Srinivasan and Dhoni partnership was one of the most famous chairman of the board and captain combinations in the history of the Indian cricket. According to the recent communication of the franchise, Srinivasan officially joined the CSKCL board as director in February 2025. His increase to chairman took place on 10 May. The move comes at a time when both the world cricket and franchise models undergo considerable changes that a CSKCL director signs up that the franchise “has his experience to navigate through all changes.” The CSK leadership also includes members of the Srinivasans family. His daughter, Rupa Gurunath, has been appointed Wholetime Director with effect from 24 August 2025. She has been associated with cricket administration in the past and continues to have influence within the organization. RUPA owns 36,440 shares in the company, while Srinivasan himself owns 4,27,400. His wife, Chitra Srinivasan, checks more than a Lakh shares and consolidates the control of the family over the franchise. CSKCL will organize its eleventh annual general meeting on 27 September at 11:00 am. The meeting is almost held through video conferences and other audiovisual means. Among the most important items on the agenda are the reappointments of N Srinivasan and Rupa Gurunath as directors. The current list of board members includes R Srinivasan, Rakesh Singh, PL Subramanian, Sanjay Patel, V Manickam and Rupa Gurunath. E Jayashree served as director until 10 May. Kasi Viswanathan, the director and CEO of CSKCL, continues to lead the daily activities. Although nowadays he is rarely seen in public, sources indicate that Srinivasan remains deep involved in the functioning of the CSK franchise. He is mainly involved in expanding the presence of CSKs in overseas competitions, where the franchise has already established teams in South Africa and the United States. It is also said that he is a strong supporter of setting up powerful centers and academies to build long -term infrastructure. A source that is familiar with the development noted that the appointment of Srinivasans as chairman should not come as a surprise. With the CSK franchise now completely separated from India and firmly under the control of the Srinivasan family, the selection of leadership remains within their domain. Although CSK -CEO KASI VISWANATHAN was not available for comment, a senior official confirmed that Srinivasan is active in internal meetings and plays a key role in shaping the future of the franchise. He is also supposed to be in close contact with Mrs. Dhoni, who remains the most visible face of the team, both on and outside the field. This can also mean that Dhoni, now 44, can extend his stay at CSK as a player a few more seasons.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/n-srinivasan-returns-to-indian-cricket-with-a-powerful-position-in-regular-touch-with-ms-dhoni-report-101757070182082.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

