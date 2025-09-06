A new Golden Age for American D Innitis Tennis

Amanda Animisova after hitting her ticket for Saturday final.

Photo: Robert Prange/Getty images

Every year when the US open rolls around in August, the discourse starts again seriously: how long do we have to wait for an American man to win a Grand Slam? It is now 22 years ago, all the way back to Andy Roddicks Triumph at this tournament in 2003, and yet nobody seems very close to pulling out. The almost unsoviling problem is that this would probably require an inexhaustible Jannik Sinner and/or Carlos Alcaraz in a best-of-five meeting. And while American Mens Tennis is better positioned than in a while, with a talented harvest of contenders including Ben Shelton and in recent years US Open finalist, Taylor Fritz, who comes to the top of Tennis through the duopoly, is a Herculeic performance for everyone on Tour.

The drought of the men's title, and the feeling of despair that inspires in the American tennis commentary, is all the more reason to celebrate something that can be considered too easily as a matter of course: American Womens Tennis, only a few years from Serena Williamss Retirement, experiences another tree period.

With her three-set, three-hour victory over Naomi Osaka in the semi-final on Thursday evening, New Jersey-resident Amanda Anisimova achieved a place in her second consecutive Grand Final. It was a Gutsy comeback of the 6-0, 6-0 Shellacking that she took in July of Iga Swiateek in Wimbledon, the kind of defeat that may have kept a lesser player for months. Maar de 24-jarige Anisimova, wiens straffende ball-triking volgt in de krachttennistraditie van Lindsay Davenport en de Williams Sisters voor haar, heeft hier bewezen dat ze blijven, stabiele verbeteringen in een reeds gepolijste spel sinds het nemen van een mentale gezondheidsproblemen in 2023. Wanneer ze een grote Amerikaanse sabelen in de derde plaats in de derde plaats neemt om de derde te worden, wordt de derde plaats in 2023 in 2023. 2025 alone. At the French Open, World Number Three Coco Gauff Sabalenka defeated her second slam; Four months earlier in Melbourne, the 30-year-old Madison Keys Storybook recorded, back-to-back victories on Swiatek and Sabalenka to win her first of all.

Participating in them in the Echelon sports range is the late flourishing 31-year-old Jessica Pegula, an inexplicable baseliner whose flat strokes and precise timing invoke to think a giant of American domestness, Jennifer Capriati. Where Gauff and Keys financial support and fairs assured of a number of American tennis associations such as young wonder kids, Pegula, the daughter of oilagnaat and Buffalo Bills -owner Terry Pegula, was a less announced junior player who was not in the WTAS -Top ten in the spores in the spores. The best competitions of this year open, Pegula may be at Anisimova in an all-American final.

And there is still more depth, from world number 11 Emma Navarro to two-time Grand Slam Doubles champion Taylor Townsend, who deserved Legions from new fans last week after getting a gracefully a heated and racially charged confrontation with her second round opponent, Jelena Ostapapo. The fact that many of Towsends Countrywomen gathered behind her was a will, not only for the powerful feeling of solidarity among the group, but also for the 29-year-olds who are quietly successful on the Womens Tour, in which Shes came up as one of the world's best Dubble players.

But what is perhaps more impressive than the enormous depth of American domestic knowledge Today is the variety of playing styles among them. When Anisimova and Keys bump the ball, routine ground prokles touch at speeds that are similar to the best men's players in the world, Gauff wins with non -offending defense and courage. In the meantime, Townsend has used the kind of old-fashioned Serve and Volleytactics that have usually disappeared from the modern game.

Perhaps we have become used to all the winning. But the fact is that, at least in the last 50 years, no country has been better in developing tennis -super stars of women than the United States. Since the last time an American man claimed a large singles title, American women have won 25 (yes, not a small proportion of those who are Serena).

We all look different, Gauff said Last month at the Masters Tournament in Cincinnati while I think about the abundance of American talent in tennis today. We have biracial, black, white [players]All types of representation for girls and boys to look up in the top 10. When asked whether the women feel a friendly sense of rivalry with their male countrymen, she could only get a playful puncture. It has not really been a competition, no offense to them, Gauff said. They have to catch up.

See everything



