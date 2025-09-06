Sports
A new Golden Age for American D Innitis Tennis
Amanda Animisova after hitting her ticket for Saturday final.
Photo: Robert Prange/Getty images
Every year when the US open rolls around in August, the discourse starts again seriously: how long do we have to wait for an American man to win a Grand Slam? It is now 22 years ago, all the way back to Andy Roddicks Triumph at this tournament in 2003, and yet nobody seems very close to pulling out. The almost unsoviling problem is that this would probably require an inexhaustible Jannik Sinner and/or Carlos Alcaraz in a best-of-five meeting. And while American Mens Tennis is better positioned than in a while, with a talented harvest of contenders including Ben Shelton and in recent years US Open finalist, Taylor Fritz, who comes to the top of Tennis through the duopoly, is a Herculeic performance for everyone on Tour.
The drought of the men's title, and the feeling of despair that inspires in the American tennis commentary, is all the more reason to celebrate something that can be considered too easily as a matter of course: American Womens Tennis, only a few years from Serena Williamss Retirement, experiences another tree period.
With her three-set, three-hour victory over Naomi Osaka in the semi-final on Thursday evening, New Jersey-resident Amanda Anisimova achieved a place in her second consecutive Grand Final. It was a Gutsy comeback of the 6-0, 6-0 Shellacking that she took in July of Iga Swiateek in Wimbledon, the kind of defeat that may have kept a lesser player for months. Maar de 24-jarige Anisimova, wiens straffende ball-triking volgt in de krachttennistraditie van Lindsay Davenport en de Williams Sisters voor haar, heeft hier bewezen dat ze blijven, stabiele verbeteringen in een reeds gepolijste spel sinds het nemen van een mentale gezondheidsproblemen in 2023. Wanneer ze een grote Amerikaanse sabelen in de derde plaats in de derde plaats neemt om de derde te worden, wordt de derde plaats in 2023 in 2023. 2025 alone. At the French Open, World Number Three Coco Gauff Sabalenka defeated her second slam; Four months earlier in Melbourne, the 30-year-old Madison Keys Storybook recorded, back-to-back victories on Swiatek and Sabalenka to win her first of all.
Participating in them in the Echelon sports range is the late flourishing 31-year-old Jessica Pegula, an inexplicable baseliner whose flat strokes and precise timing invoke to think a giant of American domestness, Jennifer Capriati. Where Gauff and Keys financial support and fairs assured of a number of American tennis associations such as young wonder kids, Pegula, the daughter of oilagnaat and Buffalo Bills -owner Terry Pegula, was a less announced junior player who was not in the WTAS -Top ten in the spores in the spores. The best competitions of this year open, Pegula may be at Anisimova in an all-American final.
And there is still more depth, from world number 11 Emma Navarro to two-time Grand Slam Doubles champion Taylor Townsend, who deserved Legions from new fans last week after getting a gracefully a heated and racially charged confrontation with her second round opponent, Jelena Ostapapo. The fact that many of Towsends Countrywomen gathered behind her was a will, not only for the powerful feeling of solidarity among the group, but also for the 29-year-olds who are quietly successful on the Womens Tour, in which Shes came up as one of the world's best Dubble players.
But what is perhaps more impressive than the enormous depth of American domestic knowledge Today is the variety of playing styles among them. When Anisimova and Keys bump the ball, routine ground prokles touch at speeds that are similar to the best men's players in the world, Gauff wins with non -offending defense and courage. In the meantime, Townsend has used the kind of old-fashioned Serve and Volleytactics that have usually disappeared from the modern game.
Perhaps we have become used to all the winning. But the fact is that, at least in the last 50 years, no country has been better in developing tennis -super stars of women than the United States. Since the last time an American man claimed a large singles title, American women have won 25 (yes, not a small proportion of those who are Serena).
We all look different, Gauff said Last month at the Masters Tournament in Cincinnati while I think about the abundance of American talent in tennis today. We have biracial, black, white [players]All types of representation for girls and boys to look up in the top 10. When asked whether the women feel a friendly sense of rivalry with their male countrymen, she could only get a playful puncture. It has not really been a competition, no offense to them, Gauff said. They have to catch up.
See everything
|
Sources
2/ https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/u-s-open-2025-a-new-golden-age-for-american-womens-tennis.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US town divided by immigration
- Indian Prime Minister Modi replied that Trump, softens, says that the United States has lost India and Russia in China
- Duncanville is at the top of South Oak Cliff in Top-10 Texas High School Football Matchup: Live Score Recap
- Turkey's CHP to hold an extraordinary congress after the court rejected the management of Istanbul
- Donald Trump Rebrands Department of Defense As Department of War | BBC News
- Reuters withdrew XI, Putin Longevity Video after China State TV pulled the legal permission to use it
- Donald Trump threatens the EU major reprisals: “discriminatory”
- The British Star Merr was forced to sweep while the deputy chief quit -Politico
- Pakistan to organize South Africa for Cricket Series in October: PCB – Sport
- HHS responds to reports on autism and acetaminophen: Schott
- An earthquake in East Afghanistan wipes homes, generations and ways of living
- Modifying ties: India-Us Congais? Trump calls Modi his friend, PM deeply appreciates