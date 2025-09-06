



Wharton S, Lau DCW, Vallis M, Sharma am, Biertho L, CamPll-Scherer D, et al. Obesity in adults: a clinical practice guideline. Cmaj. 2020; 192: E87591. Google Scholar Jastreboff am, Kotz CM, Kahan S, Kelly As, Heymsfield SB. Obesity as a disease: the position statement of Obesity Society 2018. Obesity. 2019; 27: 79. Google Scholar Malik vs, Willet WC, HU FB. Almost a decade about trends, risk factors and policy implications in global obesity. Nat Rev Endocrinol. 2020; 16: 6156. Google Scholar World Health Organization (WHO). Obesity and overweight. Who; 2024. Picked up from https://www.who.int/newsroom/fact-heets/detail/obesity-and-overweight. Anderson e, Durstine JL. Physical activity, exercise and chronic diseases: a brief overview. Sport Med Health SCI. 2019; 1: 310. Google Scholar JM, Bellicha A, Van Baak Ma, Battista F, Beaulieu K, Blundell you, et al. Exercise training in the management of overweight and obesity in adults: synthesis of the evidence and recommendations of the European Association for the Study of Obesity Physical Activity Working Group. Obes Rev. 2021; 22. https://doi.org/10.1111/ob.13273. Al-Rasheed A, Alabdulcreme E, Alduailij M, Alduailij M, Alhalabi W, Alharbi S, et al. Virtual Reality in the treatment of overweight and obesity patients: a systematic review. Sustainability. 2022; 14. https://doi.org/10.3390/SU140633244. Cummings JJ, Bailenson Jn. How compelling is enough? A meta-analysis of the effect of compelling technology on the presence of users. Media psychol. 2016; 19: 272309. Google Scholar Tatnell P, Atorkey P, Tzelepis F. The effectiveness of virtual reality interventions in smoking, nutrition, alcohol, physical activity and/or obesity risk factors: a systematic review. Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2022; 19. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph191710821. Ho RST, Chan Eky, Liu Kky, ​​Wong Shs. Active video game about children and breakdown activities and weight management: a network meta analysis. Scand J Med sci Sports. 2022; 32: 126886. Google Scholar Viana RB, the Oliveira VN, Dankel Sj, Loenneke JP, Abe T, Da Silva Wf, et al. The effects of Exergames on muscle strength: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Scand J Med sci Sports. 2021; 31: 1592611. Google Scholar Erelik them, Alar S. Effectiveness of active video games in adolescents with overweight and obese: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled studies. Ann pediatr endocrinol metab. 2022; 27: 98104. Google Scholar GAO Z, Chen S, Pasco D, Pope Z. A meta-analysis of active video games about health results in children and adolescents. Obes Rev. 2015; 16: 78394. Google Scholar Oliveira JS, Pinheiro MB, Fairhall N, Walsh S, Franks TC, Kwok W, et al. Proof of physical activity and the prevention of vulnerability and sarcopenia in the elderly: a systematic review of informing the guidelines for physical activities of the World Health Organization. J Phys Act Health. 2020; 17: 124758. Google Scholar Hernndez-Jimnez C, Sarabia R, Paz-Zulueta M, Paras-Bravo P, Pellico A, Azcona LR, et al. Impact of active video games on Body Mass Index in children and adolescents: Systematic review and meta-analysis that evaluates the quality of primary studies. Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2019; 16. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerPH1613242444. Chen Y, Cao L, Xu Y, Zhu M, Guan B, Ming Wk. Effectiveness of virtual reality in cardiac rehabilitation: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled studies. Int J Nurs Stud. 2022; 133. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijnurstu.2022.104323. Yen hy, hsu h, huang wh. Virtual reality natural experiences for mental health: comparing the effects between different immersion levels. Virtually real. 2024; 28. https://doi.org/10.1007/S10055-024-00958-5. Yen hy, chiu hl. Virtual reality exergames for improving cognition and depression of older adults: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized control tests. J am Med Dir Assoc. 2021; 22: 9951002. Google Scholar Bourke M, Patterson L, Di Nardo F, Whittaker P, Verma A. Active video games and weight management in overweight and adolescent systematic review and meta-analysis. J Public Health. 2023. https://doi.org/10.1093/pubmed/fdad115. Oliveira CB, Pinto RZ, Saraiva BTC, Tebar WR, Delfino LD, Franco MR, et al. Effects of active video games on children and adolescents: a systematic review with meta-analysis. Scand J Med sci Sports. 2020; 30: 412. Google Scholar Cohen J. Statist power analysis for the behavioral sciences. 2nd ed. Hillsdale, NJ: Lawrence Erlbaum Associates; 1988. Melsen WG, Bootsma MCJ, Rovers MM, Bonten MJM. The effects of clinical and statistical heterogeneity on the predictive values ​​of results of meta-analyzes. Clin Microbiol Infect. 2014; 20: 1239. Google Scholar Higgins JPT. Measuring inconsistency in meta-analyzes. BMJ. 2003. https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.327.7414.557. Adamo KB, Rutherford JA, Goldfield GS. Effects of interactive video game bicycles on overweight and obese adolescent health. Appl Physiol Nutr Metab. 2010; 35: 80515. Google Scholar Barsasella D, Liu MF, Malwade S, Galvin CJ, Dhar E, Chang CC, et al. Effects of Virtual Reality sessions on the quality of life, happiness and functional fitness among the elderly: a randomized controlled study from Taiwan. Comput methods Biomed programs. 2021; 200. https://doi.org/10.1016/J.CMPB.2020.105892. Biesek S, Vojciechowski AS, Filho JM, the Ferreira ACRM, Borba VZC, Rabito Egg, et al. Effects of exergames and protein supplementation on the body composition and the musculoskeletal function of pre -framed community inhabited older women. Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2021; 18. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph18179324. Ferraz DD, Trippo KV, Duarte GP, Neto MG, Bernardes Santos Ko, Filho Jo. The effects of functional training, bicycle exercise and exergaming on the running capacity of older patients with Parkinson's disease: a pilot randomized single -stunning study. Arch Phys Med Rehabil. 2018; 99: 82633. Google Scholar Leandro Lab, Van Arajo GCR, Prado JP, Aquino TN, Da Silva JP, Galdino G. Effect of a virtual cardiac rehabilitation program on Pats with Hypertension: a randomized study. Physiotherapy in motion. 2021; 34. https://doi.org/10.1590/fm.2021.34126. Lee Y, Hong J, Hur M, SEO E. Effects of virtual reality practical program on blood glucose, body composition and dipping in patients with type 2 diabetes. Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2023; 20: 4178. Google Scholar Maddison R, Foley L, Ni Mhurchu C, Jiang Y, Jull A, Prapavessis H, et al. Effects of active video games on body composition: a randomized controlled study. Am J Clin Nutr. 2011; 94: 15663. Google Scholar Mologne MS, Hu J, Carrillo E, Gomez D, Yamamoto T, Lu s, et al. The efficacy of a compelling Virtual Reality-Exergame with an adaptive cable resistance system on fitness and cardiometabolic measures: a randomized controlled study of 12 weeks. Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2023; 20. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerPH20010210. SEO EY, Kim Ys, Lee Yj, Hur MH. Virtual reality-exercise program effects on Body Mass Index, depression, practice pleasure and dipping in middle-aged women: a randomized controlled study. Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2023; 20: 900. Google Scholar Silva JPLN, Novaes LFM, DOS Santos LCR, Galindo BP, Cavalcante Ma, the Arajo BCG, et al. Effects of conventional and virtual reality cardiovascular rehabilitation in body composition and functional capacity of patients with heart disease: randomized clinical. Int J cardiovasc sci. 2018. https://doi.org/10.5935/2359-4802.20180071. Staiano AE, Abraham Aa, Calvert SL. Adolescent Exergame play for weight loss and psychosocial improvement: a controlled intervention of physical activity. Obesity. 2012. https://doi.org/10.1038/oby.2012.143. Vieira s da s, Cristina Damas Argel de Melo M, Andreia Raquel Santos Noones SP, Machado JP, Joaquim Gabriel MM. The effect of virtual reality on a home -based cardiac rehabilitation program on body composition, lipid profile and eating patterns: a randomized controlled study. EUR J Integr Med. 2017; 9: 6978. Google Scholar Peng W, Lin JH, Crouse J. Is Exergames really playing sports? A meta-analysis of energy consumption in active video games. Cyberpsychol Behavior Soc Netw. 2011; 14: 6818. Google Scholar

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41366-025-01782-w The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos