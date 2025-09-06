Sports
Duncanville is at the top of South Oak Cliff in Top-10 Texas High School Football Matchup: Live Score Recap
The No. 2 Duncanville Panthers (1-0) defeated the No. 9 South Oak Cliff Bears (1-1) 35-28 on Friday in a top 10 Texas High School Football Matchup on Friday at Duncanville High School.
The Panthers turned the bears twice and South Oak Cliff caused his own safety in the first quarter when they break the ball over the gambling head in the back of the end zone.
The Panthers jumped in the first half to a 29-7 lead, but the bear defense was only one Duncanville-Touchdown in the second half, and that came after the bears rumbled on their own 1-year line.
South Oak Cliff cut the lead to one possession with two more minutes, but it couldn't get the stop it needed. Levon Morton led the bears with two touchdowns.
Duncanville Junior Quarterback Maximus the Great Denson threw three touchdowns in the competition.
Duncanville is number 5 in high school on the national football ranking of SI.
Renew for the latest update.
Updates from the first quarter
Duncanville receives the opening kick and we are on the road.
Touchdown Duncanville! Senior broad recipient Zach Turner runs to the pylon for a 7-year Touchdown reception from Quarterback Maximus de Great Denson. The Panthers score on their opening ride. Pat is good – Duncanville 7, South Oak Cliff 0 – 8:40 1q
Safety on South Oak Cliff! At one point the long snapper of the bears broke the ball over the head of the punt and through the back of the end zone – Duncanville 9, South Oak Cliff 0 – 8:10 1q 1q
Touchdown South Oak Cliff! Levon Morton returns the Duncanville point for a 78-meter touchdown. Morton breaks a tackle and continues to run in the end zone – Duncanville 9, South Oak Cliff 7 – 6:50 1q
Touchdown Duncanville! Brayden Arnold rushes into a short-yardage touchdown. Pat is good – Duncanville 16, South Oak Cliff 7 – 2:33 1q
Touchdown Duncanville! Junior wide receiver Trenton Yancey catches the fast pass and breaks a tackle for a touchdown. Pat is not good – Duncanville 22, South Oak Cliff 7
End of the first quarter: Duncanville 22, South Oak Cliff 7
Updates for the second quarter
Touchdown Duncanville! Senior broad recipient Emmanuel Ellison catches a pass in the end zone from Denson. Pat is good – Duncanville 29, South Oak Cliff 7 – 7:01 2Q
Touchdown South Oak Cliff! Morton ends the long ride with a touchdown run of 2 meters. Pat is good – Duncanville 29, South Oak Cliff 14 – 3:21 2Q
South Oak Cliff forces a point and the bears will have the ball on their 38-year line with 1:40 over in the first half.
South Oak Cliff gets a promising ride that is mentioned back to hold.
Half -time: Duncanville 29, South Oak Cliff 14
South Oak Cliff receives the second half kicked off.
Updates of the third quarter
South Oak Cliff receives the kick -off and we are on the way in the second half.
Fumble South Oak Cliff! The bears break the ball over the head of the Quarterbacks and Jakhori Johnson from Duncanville is recovering on the 1-year line of the bears.
Touchdown Duncanville! During the next game, the Panthers walk in the TouchDown Short-Yardage. Pat is good – Duncanville 35, South Oak Cliff 14 – 11:42 3Q
South Oak Cliff forced to kick on their second ride of half.
Interception by South Oak Cliff! The Junior Isaish Udon van de Beren catches Densons Deep Pass, and the bears will have the ball in their own 10 -Yard line – 5:25 3Q
Fumble by South Oak Cliff! KJ Ford forces the mess on the Bear's Quarterback, and Duncanville takes over in their 50 -Yardly line – 2:00 3Q
End of the third quarter: Duncanville 35, South Oak Cliff 14
Updates of the fourth quarter
Touchdown South Oak Cliff! Senior receiver Devonte Hill with a 70 -meter touchdown after a pass by Jayden Williams. Pat is good – Duncanville 35, South Oak Cliff 21 – 11:47 4Q
There are six minutes over and South Oak Cliff has the ball on the 46-Yard line of Duncanville.
South Oak Cliff cannot convert in fourth place and Duncanville has the ball with five minutes left.
Now Duncanville Punts and South Oak Cliff will have the ball on his 24-year line with 2:50 left with 14 points.
Touchdown South Oak Cliff! Torrin Teague breaks down for a long touchdown run. He arrived at Quarterback and kept a transfer and ran for a touchdown. Pat is good – Duncanville 35, South Oak Cliff 28 – 2:34 4Q
Ayson Theus van Duncanville takes the direct snap and picks up a 4th and 1, and Duncanville will kneel the match.
Choose them challenge
Tell us who you think the game will win with high school in Si's Pick 'EM Challenge
More from high school in Si
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/high-school/texas/south-oak-cliff-vs-duncanville-live-score-updates-for-top-10-texas-high-school-football-matchup-sept-5-2025-01k4d3y9t7k4
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Saint Francis Field Hockey falls 3-0 for Buckknell
- China, Russia, North Korea and the Iranian axis of upheavals of geopolitics upheaval
- Trump says Americans should take vaccines that are not controversial '
- In the middle of pricing tensions, PM Modi to jump the UN session this month in the United States
- Hawks Ladies Tennis Fall to Rhode Island College 6-1
- An earthquake in Afghanistan gives homes and livelihoods
- The opposition in Türkiye calls an extraordinary congress for September 21 | News
- The former staff of President Arif Bumimera died
- I hope the UK's Nigel Farage Trump Playbook will lead him.
- Match Report: Livingstone launches Lancashire in the tenth final day with three Wicket -victory on Kent Spitfires
- Israeli protesters gather near Netanyahu home
- Doctors claim the Covid jab linked to royal cancer in a speech at the Reform Council