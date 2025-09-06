US Open 2025 final: Aryna Sabalenka stands for Amanda Anisimova with revenge and redemption on the line





Sabalenka, a compelling character on and next to the field, carries her heart on her sleeve. Although it is endearing for tennis fans, it has proven to be expensive in the large phases. All three Grand Slams have finished this year in devastating defeats for American opponents. Madison Keys out-hit Sabalenka in Australia, Coco Gauff survived her in Paris before Anisimova stepped on Wimbledon. The passion and despair of Sabalenka to win has often broken out in frustration and anger, while her eagerness to overwhelm her opponents can lead to her being disturbed wrong. Sometimes that emotion is conveyed in her words. She had to apologize at Gauff after she said that the American had won the French open “not because she played incredibly [but] Because I made all those mistakes “. Sabalenka says she will no longer make that mistake. “I learned that lesson, and I will never behave that way. It is not me,” she said on Thursday. “I was super emotional. I had emotions take control of me, and it's not who I am.” Learning to control that emotion is where Sabalenka has to improve if she wants to triumph in New York again – especially when she is confronted with a partisan home crowd. After her semi -final defeat on SW19, Sabalenka said that Anisimova was “more brave” with her shots, and she must remember that she is at the top of the ranking at the most important moments. Sabalenka remains the excellent player on the Women's Tour. She won 55 games this year, claimed three titles and has a lead of 3,292 points at the top of the ranking. She is the first woman to reach both the Australian and the US the final of the final of three consecutive years since Martina Hingis in 1999, as well as the first to reach three large singles final in a calendar year since Serena Williams in 2016. But for all those impressive statistics, ending from 2025 without a large slam might be disastrous for a serial winner such as Sabalenka.

