Meet the Tennis -Exec responsible for the US Open teams who earn more than $ 500 million in income every year

For Kirsten Corio, the path to supervise commercial activities for the United States Tennis Association (USTA) was not precisely linear. In fact, she studied biology before she started her career in the sports company.

Now Corio is the Chief Commercial Officer for the USTA and leads a team responsible for generating more than $ 500 million in income, including ticket sales, hospitality, global mediaettes, sponsorship, merchandise and digital strategy.

Lorio spoke with Fortune From her office in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center earlier this week during the US Open and shared her leadership advice, network tips and more.

The questions and her answers have been edited for length and clarity.

You have been the USTAS Chief Commercial Officer for just over three years and have been to the USTA for almost 10 years. What does a day look like before the US open and then during the tournament?

In this role I have the privilege of supervising the largest business lines for the US Open. That is ticket sales, hospitality, global media rights, sponsorship and merchandise, each supported by phenomenal, experienced teams of people who in many cases have been doing this for more than 20 years.

In the low season, the 49 weeks that were not active here were really in strategy, ideation, brainstorming and budgeting mode, and then we move the cadence to operations, planning and implementation. It is as if you took an NBA season and stuffed it in three weeks. While their cadence is a bit more up and down in terms of operation, the cadence is more spread for the year in our case.

From my perspective I bounce through those days of business to companies to be as useful and supportive as I can, and where I can, coach or, as a partner, check all business health statistics to enable us to predict where we can land from a ticket sale or perspective. We have large budget goals to touch, and we also have improvements to the fan experience that we want to insure, are made and measured.

Hosted business customers and current partners every day and every night and also organized friends of the company every day and every night. That helps us to get Best Practices from Benchmarking against other comments and industries and to get inspiration about how we can increase our own game.

You brought up the NBA and worked there for about 14 years before you came to the USTA. How was that transition?

I think adjustment is probably the strongest in terms of the cadence of how the season works versus the three weeks [at the US Open]. That was an important adjustment. It is really a grim change of having 70,000 fans and the energy they bring you every day for three weeks, to an office and it is quiet, and you have your meeting rooms and you have your planned day.

The second that badly says is the department that I spent most of my time at the NBA, the Marketing and Business Operations Group team, is aimed at identifying, building and distributing best practices about the individual teams. It is largely a consultative role.

Be able to take what I have learned and in action and to possess the risk of the decisions you make and to pick the benefits of the decisions you make [at the USTA] Was a big change, but also one that I was really enthusiastic and welcomed.

One thing you mentioned a minute ago is I appreciated is how you coach your team during the tournament. What is one of the best coaching or leadership that you have received in your career?

I have had the privilege of having some of the best mentors in the industry, just by being in the right place at the right time. I have Stacey Allaster, who our CEO of Professional Tennis and the US Open Tournament Director, as a huge mentor and coach. She believes in lifting her staff and setting and enabling to make decisions and possess their success.

She talks a lot about the famous quote from Billie Jean Kings, busy is a privilege and reminds us of everything that when you feel squeezed or you feel stressed or anxious, that pressure is a privilege on the field, extends to the business side.

She is a real advocate for lifting female leadership, and she has been a mentor and an inspiration for those of us who may have arrived in an industry where we didn't see many people who looked like us in a boardroom. Shes had a brilliant career and she leads with humility and kindness.

And that is also true and extends to my other mentor, Lew Sherr [former USTA CEO and chief revenue officer]. The two embody really what it means to be an empathic leader.

At the same time, they demand excellence and they challenge me, and those of us around them, to get higher than we could ever have thought.

You said that you do a lot of network before and during the tournament. What is one of your network advice?

Be open. You never know who you are going to talk to or who you will meet in a room that can be a future lifelong friend and potential future colleague or teammate or mentor.

Construction bridges. Don't burn them. Those of us who have kept those bridges intact have been translated very easily and authentically into lifelong friendships. For me it is really those two things: be open to everyone and build bridges, do not burn them.

I noticed on your LinkedIn that you studied biology at Boston College. I would like to hear you from studying biology to where you are today.

It is a bit unorthodox and non-linear, but I tell you, the biomechanics of tennisatletics really binds back to my fascination for science. I grew up with loving science and I thought I wanted to be the majority of my adolescents, and I really loved biology. I didn't know exactly what I wanted to do with that degree, but it became clear to me shortly after my graduation that I absolutely needed a bit more a socially lively career that would take me to many different places and where I could meet many different people and be in a more entertainment -oriented industry.

I would not say that I had requested it. I was lucky to be in the right place at the right time and worked at a consultancy firm for a software company that did business with the NBA in one of the first startups of Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and the NBA built its first CRM database. And so that was the transition for me. That was the bridge. That was the break from post-college to sports company.

And so it is funny if young people ask me today, how do you break into the sports company sector? Tell me about your path. And I am not sure if mine is replicable, but to go back to the lessons to be open and build bridges, good things can follow. You never know. Those lessons served me well even then.

Editors Note: More than ten years ago, the author has tennis for Sports Illustrated, The New York Times, Tennis Magazine and the USTA.