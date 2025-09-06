



The Indian Hockey Team Fluid back twice from a goal to draw their second Womens Asia Cup 2025 Match 2-2 with Japan in the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field in Hangzhou, the Peoples Republic of China, on Saturday. For India, 10th in the ladies hockey Rankings, both goals were the same as goals and were scored by Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (30) and Navnet Kaur (60). Defending champion and world no. 12, Japanese goals were scored by Hiroka Murayama (10) and Chiko Fujibayashi (58). The result means that India has so far been unbeaten in the tournament, after they have won their first match against Thailand 11-0 on Friday. After the Round-Robin phase, the top two of each pool goes on to the Super 4S, who will decide the finalists. India is drawn in Pool B with Japan, Thailand and Singapore. It was a fast start from India, because Japan did their best to thwart their attacks. The Japanese resistance, however, paid off when they pulled the first blood when Hiroka Murayama found the back of the net to complete a major movement. Japan led 1-0 and kept India remotely for the rest of the first quarter. After the breathing break, India went on the hunt for the equalizer, although Japan did not give anything away. In the last minutes of the first half, however, India found a road when Rutuja Dadaso scored Pisal and made it 1-1 during the break. The second half started with both parties a vigilant approach in their bid not to admit shares. India wanted to get their noses in front, after they had finished strongly in the first half, while Japanese defended unity disciplined. In the third quarter, both teams ran out and the break went on with the scores at 1-1. In the last quarter, both teams raised the Ante as they were looking for the crucial winner. However, it was the Japanese pressure that initially fruit when they got the goal a few minutes before the last Hooter. A penalty stroke fell on Chiko Fujibayashi and she hit home to bring the score to 2-1 with barely every moment. India, however, gave it everything while they went looking for a late equalizer and it came in the form of Navnet Kaur from a penalty corner in the dying moments of the game. In the end, both teams shared the loot with the scores on 2-2 at De Hooter. India will be confronted on Monday with Singapore in the Women's Asia Cup Hockey Tournament on Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.olympics.com/en/news/women-asia-cup-2025-hockey-india-vs-japan-match-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos