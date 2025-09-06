



The Nepal Sports Journalists Forum unveiled the NSJF Pulsar Sports Award-2010 nominees for the best male player, best female player, best youth and best coach at a position in Kathmandu on Saturday. The selection committee with five members led by Anil Malla Thakuri, secretary at NSJF, each unveiled five nominees in the four categories. Two cricketers dipendra Singh Airee and Kushal Bhurtelmade the best male player play category, alongside Janak Chand from Kho Kho, Santoo Shrestha from table tennis and Bijay Sinjali van Wushu. Similar similar player, in the best female player, the nominees are two karatekasarika Gurung and Alisha Raskoti Magarkho Khos manmati Dhami, football player Rekha Poudel and volleyballs Salaina Shrestha. Cricketer Puja Mahato, Karateka Anjali Maharjan, Boxings Swastika Tirawa, athlete Ajay BK and footballer Samir Tamang are the five nominated players for the best youth category. The five coaches who compete for the best coach of the year Award are Para Taekwondos Kabiraj Negi Lama, Karates Kushal Shrestha, Crickets Mahesh Prasad Rijal, Kho Khos Laxmi Narayan Baidya and Ovouxms Depi Maharjan. The winners in the four categories will be determined by the NSJF without any voice, but on the basis of their performances and performance in the Nepali year 2081 BS, said Niranjan Rajbanshi, a member of the selection committee. Rajbanshi, who is also a former president of NSJF and the current treasurer of AIPS-ASIA, also informed that the NSJF had planned a special prize and recognition for Paris 2024S bronze medal winner Palesha Goverdhan. The prize will be held in Pokhara on September 14.

