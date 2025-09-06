



Jamie Overton has been recalled to the England team for the third and final one-day international against South Africa in Southampton on Sunday. The 31-year-old Allrounder will make his first performance of the series, to replace Zeeler Saqib Mahmood after defeats for the Proteas in Headingley and Lord. Earlier this week, Overton announced that he will take an indefinite break from Red-Ball Cricket to concentrate on the White-Ball game, which makes himself a statement about the Ashes series of this winter. He played six ODIs for England, most recently against West Indies in Edgbaston in May when he only made one with the bat, but when 3-22 took a crushing 238-run victory. Overton's return is the only change for England, which means that there is permanent support for all -rounders Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks – plus possible Joe Root – to split the workload of a fifth Bowler collective instead of choosing a specialist. Bethell and Jacks threw 10 overs between them at Lord's at the expense of 112 runs, but White-Ball Schipper Harry Brook has previously talked about the benefit of the deep blow, and England has opposed the temptation to adjust the structure of the side. Opener Ben Duckett was also mentioned in the XI of England for the match against the Proteas in Utilita Bowl, although it is a dead rubber with the tourists up 2-0 up. Duckett was enough in the first two odis to be removed from next week's T20 series against the same opponents. Assistant -Coach of England, Marcus Trescothick, said that Duckett will benefit from the possibility of recharging the batteries after Sunday's game. “We need certain players to shoot and Ben is certainly one of that,” Trescothick told a news conference. “At the moment in time, this [break] is the best way to maximize the versions in the future while we enter a big winter. This is a good opportunity for Ben to get a little rest. “We have to be submitted to the boys who fire in November, December, January. That does not mean that things are not important, but sometimes you just have to get your foot off the gas and rejuvenate the mind. Then you can go on the horse again and go to the horse.”

