



Columbus, Ohio. The number 3 Virginia Field Hockey team (2-0, 0-0 ACC) remained unbeaten with a 1-0 win over No. 13 Ohio State (2-1, 0-0 Big ten) in the Big Ten/ACC-challenge on Friday (September 5) in Buckeye Varsity Field in Columbus, Ohio. Goals (assist) 50:03 Virginia Catalina Quinteros (somesisted) How it happened In the first quarter, the Cavaliers earned two penalty corners in the first two minutes of the game. They could not convert and the score remained with 0-0 after the first 15 minutes. Freshman Bella Moore recorded a defensive rescue, just a few moments before Junior goalkeeper Nilou Lempers recorded her first rescue of the match. Both teams registered two shots with the buckeyes that were targeted for both. With a large part of the second quarter that was played in the middle of the field, neither teams could find the back of the net and left the game scoreless. Both teams stopped the attack to keep the score 0-0 in a fast third quarter of the game. With just 10 minutes left in regulation, second-year Catalina Quinteros found the back of the net to give the cavaliers the benefit 1-0. Despite an increased sense of urgency in which the clock slid, the Cavaliers could hold the attack of the Buckeye on the way to victory. In the last minute of the game, Lempers saw the most action for the net when Ohio State earned five penalty corners and recording six shots but could not convert. Starting between the messages, Lempers registered six Saves with three shots on goal, while Maddie Stevensof Ohio State recorded two saves with seven shots on goal. Notes Virginia surpassed Ohio State for the second consecutive time with one goal when the two teams met in 2021 when Virginia won 2-1, despite the 14-12 lead of the Buckeyes in Schoten and 9-7 on corners

Sophomore Catalina Quinteros scored her first goal of the season and the second goal of her career

Junior Niloulempers made her second start this season in the goal and recorded six Saves

Ohio State's goalkeeper, Maddie Stevens, registered two saves

Ohio State had the lead in both shots (10-6) and shot on goal (6-2)

Virginia earned three corners, while Ohio State earned a total of six

From head coach Ole Keusgen “We did not play our best game offensively, but we defended extremely well, including important goalkeeper. A decisive action by Lauren Kenah and Catalina Quinteros was enough at the end. In general, a very sandy win.” On the horizon

On Sunday 7 September at 11.00 am no.16 Rutgers, the Cavaliers will take on in the Big Ten/ACC -challenging before he returns home to host JMU for Youth Day on Sunday 14 September (1 p.m.). Admission is free for all regular season races on Turf Field.

