



Bhubaneswar will welcome Asias Finest Paddlers when it organizes the 28th ITTF attu Asian Table Tennission Championships at the Kalinga Stadium Athletics Center from 11 to 15 October 2025. The announcement was made by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), with the event under the authority of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and the Asian Table Tennis Union (ATTU). The championship will only contain team events in categories for men and women. It is important that it will serve as a qualification event for the ITTF World Team Championships 2026, with the top 13 teams in every genus that deserve their places. This will be Odishas that the first time organizes an Asian level table tennis competition, although the state previously organized the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2019 in Cuttack. Bhubaneswar, often called Indias “Sports Capital”, has organized various global events in recent years, including the Asian Athletics Championships 2017, the 2018 Hockey World Cup and the 2022 FIFA U-17 World Cup ladies. The Odisha government has already driven an RFP for an agency management agency to supervise logistics, which reflects the scale of preparations. According to the official prospectus, competition will be performed on ITTF-approved floors and equipment, guaranteeing international standards. The Asian championships are one of the premier tournaments of the continents, which bring together powerful countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and Singapore, in addition to emerging teams from South Asia and the Central East.

