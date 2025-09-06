



At least one person was killed and several others were injured during an explosion during a cricket match in Kausar Cricket Ground in Khar Tehsil, Bajaur District, in the Pakistan Northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday. Officials told Dawn that the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive (IED) and seemed to be a targeted attack.

Bajaur District police officer Waqas Rafique confirmed the victims Dawnnoted that the wounded including children were taken to a nearby hospital. It seems to be a targeted attack, he said, and emphasized the intentional nature of the incident.

Chaos and panic on the field Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos while the explosion shook the ground while the cricket match was underway. In a state of panic, many fled the field while the explosion shook the ground, a police spokesperson told the Express stands. The attack has expressed serious concern about the safety of public meetings and sporting events in the region.

Defilled Drone attack at the police station Authorities reported a related incident last Saturday when terrorists tried to focus on a police station in Lowi Mamund Tehsils Laghari area with the help of a quadcopter.

Police commissioner Mohammad Habib and Burgers Najeeb Khan were injured and a vehicle on the site was damaged.

Pakistani officers confirmed Dawn That the attackers have not achieved their primary target. Israr Khan, officer of the district police, stated that the injured people were immediately moved to the Hospital district in Khar.

No group claims responsibility No organization has demanded responsibility for both bombs beam in Pakistan. The police suggests that the incidents can be linked to terrorist elements that respond to recent terrorism control operations under Operation Sarbakaf in the Bajaur district.

Safety forces continued their research and have increased increased patrols in the area to prevent further attacks. Authorities have encouraged residents to remain vigilant and immediately report suspicious activities.

Bomb Blast killed 11 at Rally in the Pakistani city of Quetta On 3 September a bomb explosion Tuesday 11 people killed 11 people in the Pakistani city of Quetta when it went into the parking lot of a rally that was held to commemorate the birthday of the death of a nationalist leader, said government officer Hamza Shafaat.

The police investigated the explosion, which seemed to be a suicide attack, said police officer Athar Rasheed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/pakistan-tragedy-blast-during-cricket-match-in-bajaur-kills-several-injures-several-11757175686682.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

