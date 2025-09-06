Ithaca, ny Ken Dryden '69, the legendary Cornell men's hockey -target defender who still owns the program record for career profits (76) and the Big Red in 1967 to his first national championship, died on Friday after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 78.

“Ken Dryden was not only one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of hockey, but also a symbol of Excellency, Intellect and Leadership that Cornell represented with an unparalleled distinction,” said Dr. Nikki Moore, director of Cornell's Meakem & Smith director of Athletics & Physical Education. “His impact on the game, at our university and in communities in his home country in Canada will remain much further than the ice. Cornell Athletics & Licysure Education trips his death, and we extend our deepest participation in his family, friends and all who were inspired by his extraordinary life.”

“Ken Dryden was the typical student athlete,” added Casey Jones '90 The current Jay R. Bloom '77 head coach of Cornell Men's Ice Hockey. “He was a great ambassador for Cornell and hockey in general. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

“Intelligent, stylish, articulated, friendly, athletic and attentive are just a few characteristics that come to mind,” said the former head coach Mike Schafer van Cornell Men's Hockey '86. “Ken Dryden was a legend and a pioneer in hockey sport. Cornell University, Cornell Hockey, the Montreal Canadiens and the hockey community have lost one of the greatest ambassadors for our sport. Our thoughts go to his family, and especially his wife, Lynda.”

Bij Cornell heeft Dryden een opmerkelijk 76-4-1 record samengesteld met een 1.59 doelpunten-tegen gemiddeld en .939 Save Percentage, terwijl het Big Red naar de eerste drie van zijn vier opeenvolgende ECAC Hockey Tournament-titels (1967-69), twee ECAC Hockey Regular-Season Championships (1968 en 1969) en de NCAA-titel van 1967) en de eerste drie on 1967 ADA title. His career goals against average and savings percentage are still in second place in program history among eligible goalkeepers.

After graduating from Cornell in 1969 with a degree in history, Dryden launched an extraordinary eight-year-old NHL career at the Montréal Canadiens. He won six Stanley Cups, five Vezina trophies, the Conn Smythe Trophy in 1971 as MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the Calder Trophy in 1972 as Rookie of the Year of the competition.

In 1973, Dryden earned the first of his five Vezina trophies after leading the competition in victories (33), goals against average (2.26) and savings percentage (.926). He remains one of the four goalkeepers in the NHL history to win the prize at least five times, alongside Jacques Plante (Zeven), Bill Durnan (six) and Dominik Hasek (six).

Dryden stepped away from hockey for the 1973-74 season, stopped briefly as he obtained a diploma at McGill University and worked at a law firm in Toronto, before he returned to the Canadiens in 1974. In the next five seasons, he anchored one of the most dominant dynasties, the Canadiens to four consecutive Stanley Cups (1976-799) and the Vezine-Tophy. During that piece he placed a record of 150-33-30 with a 2.13 goals against average, .920 savings percentage and 28 shutouts.

“From the moment Ken Dryden came to Montréal in 1971 as a 23-year-old Rookie, he had an immediate and lasting impact on the NHL, the Canadiens-Franchise, and the goal congregation,” said NHL Commissioner and colleague Cornell Alumnus Gary Bettman '74 in a statement. Trophy as the most valuable player of the play-offs.

“Ken's early success was only a precursor to what would come. In eight years with the Canadiens, a team would lead to future Hall of Famers to six Stanley Cup championships, quickly become a loved figure in his adopted birthplace Montreal. He won five Vezina trophy, including the Competition of the Competition of the Competition 1978-79.

“Personally, Ken was a colleague Cornellian whose career one is one of the biggest runs in collegial hockey and famous the Big Red led to the NCAA championship of 1967. On behalf of the National Hockey League, we mourn for the death of a legendary Canadian and fans of the Hockey World.”

Dryden was recorded in the Cornell Athletics Hall of Fame in 1978 and the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983, both in his first year of suitability. His no. 29 sweater was retired in 2007 by the Canadiens and his number 1 sweater was retired in 2010 by Cornell, next to the number 25 of Joe Nieuwendyk.

The Dryden family has currently asked for privacy. Those who want to honor his memory are encouraged to make a donation to the Princess Margaret Cancer Center or the Concussing legacy foundation.