Sports
Cornell Athletics mourns for the loss of Hall of Fame -target defender Ken Dryden 69
Ithaca, ny Ken Dryden '69, the legendary Cornell men's hockey -target defender who still owns the program record for career profits (76) and the Big Red in 1967 to his first national championship, died on Friday after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 78.
“Ken Dryden was not only one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of hockey, but also a symbol of Excellency, Intellect and Leadership that Cornell represented with an unparalleled distinction,” said Dr. Nikki Moore, director of Cornell's Meakem & Smith director of Athletics & Physical Education. “His impact on the game, at our university and in communities in his home country in Canada will remain much further than the ice. Cornell Athletics & Licysure Education trips his death, and we extend our deepest participation in his family, friends and all who were inspired by his extraordinary life.”
“Ken Dryden was the typical student athlete,” added Casey Jones '90The current Jay R. Bloom '77 head coach of Cornell Men's Ice Hockey. “He was a great ambassador for Cornell and hockey in general. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”
“Intelligent, stylish, articulated, friendly, athletic and attentive are just a few characteristics that come to mind,” said the former head coach Mike Schafer van Cornell Men's Hockey '86. “Ken Dryden was a legend and a pioneer in hockey sport. Cornell University, Cornell Hockey, the Montreal Canadiens and the hockey community have lost one of the greatest ambassadors for our sport. Our thoughts go to his family, and especially his wife, Lynda.”
Bij Cornell heeft Dryden een opmerkelijk 76-4-1 record samengesteld met een 1.59 doelpunten-tegen gemiddeld en .939 Save Percentage, terwijl het Big Red naar de eerste drie van zijn vier opeenvolgende ECAC Hockey Tournament-titels (1967-69), twee ECAC Hockey Regular-Season Championships (1968 en 1969) en de NCAA-titel van 1967) en de eerste drie on 1967 ADA title. His career goals against average and savings percentage are still in second place in program history among eligible goalkeepers.
After graduating from Cornell in 1969 with a degree in history, Dryden launched an extraordinary eight-year-old NHL career at the Montréal Canadiens. He won six Stanley Cups, five Vezina trophies, the Conn Smythe Trophy in 1971 as MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the Calder Trophy in 1972 as Rookie of the Year of the competition.
In 1973, Dryden earned the first of his five Vezina trophies after leading the competition in victories (33), goals against average (2.26) and savings percentage (.926). He remains one of the four goalkeepers in the NHL history to win the prize at least five times, alongside Jacques Plante (Zeven), Bill Durnan (six) and Dominik Hasek (six).
Dryden stepped away from hockey for the 1973-74 season, stopped briefly as he obtained a diploma at McGill University and worked at a law firm in Toronto, before he returned to the Canadiens in 1974. In the next five seasons, he anchored one of the most dominant dynasties, the Canadiens to four consecutive Stanley Cups (1976-799) and the Vezine-Tophy. During that piece he placed a record of 150-33-30 with a 2.13 goals against average, .920 savings percentage and 28 shutouts.
“From the moment Ken Dryden came to Montréal in 1971 as a 23-year-old Rookie, he had an immediate and lasting impact on the NHL, the Canadiens-Franchise, and the goal congregation,” said NHL Commissioner and colleague Cornell Alumnus Gary Bettman '74 in a statement. Trophy as the most valuable player of the play-offs.
“Ken's early success was only a precursor to what would come. In eight years with the Canadiens, a team would lead to future Hall of Famers to six Stanley Cup championships, quickly become a loved figure in his adopted birthplace Montreal. He won five Vezina trophy, including the Competition of the Competition of the Competition 1978-79.
“Personally, Ken was a colleague Cornellian whose career one is one of the biggest runs in collegial hockey and famous the Big Red led to the NCAA championship of 1967. On behalf of the National Hockey League, we mourn for the death of a legendary Canadian and fans of the Hockey World.”
Dryden was recorded in the Cornell Athletics Hall of Fame in 1978 and the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983, both in his first year of suitability. His no. 29 sweater was retired in 2007 by the Canadiens and his number 1 sweater was retired in 2010 by Cornell, next to the number 25 of Joe Nieuwendyk.
The Dryden family has currently asked for privacy. Those who want to honor his memory are encouraged to make a donation to the Princess Margaret Cancer Center or the Concussing legacy foundation.
|
Sources
2/ https://cornellbigred.com/news/2025/9/6/mens-ice-hockey-dryden-obituary.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping are Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong NBE on the Chinese military parade
- US Open 2025: live updates, results, calendar, scores, hook whileryna Sabalenka becomes consecutive to the title
- Saint Francis Field Hockey falls 3-0 for Buckknell
- China, Russia, North Korea and the Iranian axis of upheavals of geopolitics upheaval
- Trump says Americans should take vaccines that are not controversial '
- In the middle of pricing tensions, PM Modi to jump the UN session this month in the United States
- Hawks Ladies Tennis Fall to Rhode Island College 6-1
- An earthquake in Afghanistan gives homes and livelihoods
- The opposition in Türkiye calls an extraordinary congress for September 21 | News
- The former staff of President Arif Bumimera died
- I hope the UK's Nigel Farage Trump Playbook will lead him.
- Match Report: Livingstone launches Lancashire in the tenth final day with three Wicket -victory on Kent Spitfires