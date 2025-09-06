Tennis – US Open 2025 Ladies Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka beats Amanda Anisimova to keep the title

US Open 2025 Ladies Singles Final – Sabalenka Seals Title in Right Sets

17: 52-Sabalenka 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) Anisimova game, Set, Match Sabalenka

The Mini Double Break has brought Anisimova into a difficult position, although she does not give up easily and saves two match points on her next Serve. Now it's all on Sabalenka and serves in the tiebreak for the title.

A wild serve goes fast and flat and the return of Anisimova drives up in the air intended for the tram lines. The automated line judge calls it … “out!” And Sabalenka falls on the floor, hands to her face and with a bright smile of disbelief.

Your US Open Women's Singles Champion for 2025 is Aryna Sabalenka!

17: 49-Sabalenka 6-3, 6-6 (4-1) Anisimova

Although Anisimova holds the first point of the tiebreak, the mistakes crawl in and Sabalenka takes five points without an answer in the switch.

17: 45-Sabalenka 6-3, 6-6 Anisimova

And Sabalenka is holding, and we are going to a tiebreak! Will Sabalenka seal the title, or will Anisimova prepare it? Stay informed …

17: 41-Sabalenka 6-3, 5-6 Anisimova

Now Anisimova has the chance to keep her break, a double error at 40-15 that increases the tension in Arthur Ashe Stadium. A subsequent long backhand from Sabalenka and it is the American who takes the lead.

Sabalenka must serve to keep the set alive, which would lead to a tiebreak. That would be the perfect scenario for the world No. 1 – She won her last 18 consecutive tiebreak in all competitions.

17: 38-Sabalenka 6-3, 5-5 Anisimova

Sabalenka has a lob on the net to set up the championship point, but it touches what drama! That makes it 30-40 and a breaking point, and a fascinating rally is arranged by Anisimova who forces an error from the number one in the world. She broke to keep this final alive and kick.

17: 32-Sabalenka 6-3, 5-4 Anisimova

Anisimova does what she can do now and this set applies for the third time. Defending champion Sabalenka now serves for the US Open …

17: 28-Sabalenka 6-3, 5-3 Anisimova

Sabalenka is committed to moving within a game of the US Open title. Anisimova's casual mistakes, especially on her backhand, counteract her strong winners and break down her rhythm. The American will serve to stay in …

17: 24-Sabalenka 6-3, 4-3 Anisimova

As if this final would be easy to call, Sabalenka breaks the right break and shows the experience of a triple large champion. Anisimova finds quality in its winners, but the amount of casual mistakes puts this competition on a knife edge.

17: 21-Sabalenka 6-3, 3-3 Anisimova

What a huge moment for Anisimova, who holds and then breaks to love a backhand winner. Arthur Ashe Stadium likes that the woman from New Jersey works her way back to this second set.

17: 11-Sabalenka 6-3, 2-1 Anisimova

That would have been an important grasp for Anisimova, but unchanged mistakes mean that Sabalenka is breaking this competition for the fourth time. For the world No. 1, resolutely and flawless on her own Serve can be the key to victory.

17:04 (Edt, GMT-4) -Sabalenka 6-3, 0-1 Anissimova

Anisimova gets the second set, where she will look to reduce her casual mistakes and deliver it in the final of the ladies singles. A chance to hold on to 40-30 results in a double error, and again in favor.

The American says to her box: “I can't see the ball” because of the spotlights and has a word with the referee. In the third advantage, an ace along the line holds the eighth seed to open the second set.