Isoko Nation set for 2nd table tennis tournament on November 7





The Isoko Nation is preparing for the long -awaited 2nd edition of the table tennis tournament, which starts on November 7, 2025 in Oleh, Delta State. The announcement was made during a press conference in the Isoko Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (Fine) Secretariat by the tournament initiator and organizer, Comrade Palmer Ogheneyole Nathaniel. Nathaniel explained that the tournament was devised to unite the 23 clans of Isoko Nation under one roof in the spirit of competition, sportiness and ancestral brotherhood. He noted that after promoting unity, the championship was also designed to identify and feed young talents that ISOKO can represent in both national and international stages. Nathaniel emphasized the success of the Maiden edition and revealed that some players who were shown in last year's games won medals at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) competitions, making the Isoko people proud. As part of the preparations for this year edition, more than 30 brand new table tennis plates have been taken over for distribution to communities. People with genuine interest in sport can also apply to have a sign for private use, provided that they are committed to the right care. Also read: Nathaniel emphasized that participation in the tournament is strictly reserved for native Isoko, either fatherly or equipment, including that of Clans spread over Delta and Bayelsa States. He described table tennis as a sport that not only entertains entertains but also improves fitness and helps in preventing ailments that are linked to sedentary lifestyle. In addition to the new facilities, selected players from the edition of previous years receive professional spider bats to help their training. This year's tournament is also supplied with a wonderful prize pool of N10 million, with the total winner that N3 million takes home, second place N2 million and third place winner N1 million, alongside other rewards. Nathaniel also stated that the competition is being held in honor of the Governor of Delta State, his Excellency Elder Sheriff Oborevwori, who praised the leadership of the Governors and the development steps of his administration in Isoko Land. The Isoko table tennis tournament, now in the second year, is already receiving attention as one of the fastest rising sporting events in the Niger Delta, combining community struts, talent discovery and the promise of life-changing opportunities for local athletes.

