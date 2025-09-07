Why Amanda Anisimova took a break from tennis

For the second time in three months, Amanda plays Anisimova in a Grand Slam final. Once under a promising group of young American tennis players, this seemed inevitable almost once. But after homesickness, burn -out and a personal tragedy, her professional career stuck. Amanda had enough and she left the court for a few months.

In May 2023, Amanda announced that she took a break from the sport. I really struggled with my mental health and burnout since the summer of 2022, she wrote on her Instagram page. It has become unbearable at tennis tournaments. At this point my priority is my mental well -being and taking a break for a while. I worked as hard as possible to push through it.

Here is some background information about why Amanda took a break from tennis:

Early success

Amanda was born in New Jersey in 2001 from parents, Olga and Konstantin. The couple emigrated from Russia to the United States in 1998; Their older daughter, Maria, was then 10 years old. Definitely the pressure is great and especially the pressure grows if she does unexpectedly, Konstantin told the in 2017. Because it is then very difficult to stay on course and to be realistic and not to be delusions. I saw many parents who immediately became delusions, and those stories end up in a very bad way. You can't hand over. You can't draw too many.

Amanda started to experience success early. She reached number 2 in the Junior World Rankings in 2016, ending her junior career with a title of US Open Girls, in the final colleague -American Coco Gauff defeated without dropping a set. She made her first Majors debut on the French Open in 2017, broke in the top 100 of the WTA in 2018 and reached the French open semi -final by 2019. It was on this point that Amanda would later speak of homesick and Burn -out so seriously from the debilitating schedule and constant international trips that would manifest the stress in serious stomach houses.

Loss

Tim Clayton // Getty images Amanda with her father after winning the junior title about Coco Gauff in 2017.

But the most direct source of her grief was the tragic and early loss of her father. Konstantin suffered from a sudden heart attack and died in August 2019, a week before her 18th birthday. Amanda took his death very hard. It was the worst thing that ever happened to me, Anisimova told the New York Post in 2020. She also told it That year it was difficult for her to leave the house. It never leaves. But you can't change it, and you have to come back to life.

Amanda had a few years of mixed results in the coming years and eventually ended in an opening match in the Madrid Open in 2023 before she took her eight -month interruption. To be honest, I never took a break that was longer than two weeks in my life, she said NPR. I just needed that, as a person, just to rest for once and to have my body recover.

Return to form

During a break by Tennis, Amanda tried her arm on a new hobby: painting. I came into art when I struggled with my mental health, and it was something I did in my spare time, just to get my mind, Anisimova told reporters After the third round in Wimbledon this year. I rather think that I had no other hobbies or interests, other than just hanging around with my friends and family, so I wanted to find something that I enjoyed to do alone.

Shi tang // Getty images The princess of Wales gives Amanda the second trophy in Wimbledon.

Amanda returned to Tennis in 2024 and achieved her first career WTA 1000 final at the Canadian Open in Toronto. She won her first WTA 1000 title in February 2024 on the Qatar Open by beating Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets. And this summer, 13th sown in Wimbledon, she stroked Aryna Sabalenka, at number 1 in the world, to reach her first Grand Slam final in Wimbledon in July.

Ishika Samant // Getty images Amanda after winning the 2025 US Open Semifinal.

I feel that it might no longer be such a unspoken subject, and I think that is very healthy and important that it is more to be something that people talk about comfortably and share how they feel, she said The guardian In May about pronouncing a break in mental health care. I feel like the older generation and the girls who probably played for us, it was just not a discussion. Maybe they had to penetrate many more things. At the end of the day it is not very healthy in the long term, and I think it is very important to be faithful to yourself and how you feel because that is what contributes to happiness.