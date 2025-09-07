Sports
Why Amanda Anisimova took a break from tennis
For the second time in three months, Amanda plays Anisimova in a Grand Slam final. Once under a promising group of young American tennis players, this seemed inevitable almost once. But after homesickness, burn -out and a personal tragedy, her professional career stuck. Amanda had enough and she left the court for a few months.
In May 2023, Amanda announced that she took a break from the sport. I really struggled with my mental health and burnout since the summer of 2022, she wrote on her Instagram page. It has become unbearable at tennis tournaments. At this point my priority is my mental well -being and taking a break for a while. I worked as hard as possible to push through it.
Here is some background information about why Amanda took a break from tennis:
Early success
Amanda was born in New Jersey in 2001 from parents, Olga and Konstantin. The couple emigrated from Russia to the United States in 1998; Their older daughter, Maria, was then 10 years old. Definitely the pressure is great and especially the pressure grows if she does unexpectedly, Konstantin told the NOW in 2017. Because it is then very difficult to stay on course and to be realistic and not to be delusions. I saw many parents who immediately became delusions, and those stories end up in a very bad way. You can't hand over. You can't draw too many.
Amanda started to experience success early. She reached number 2 in the Junior World Rankings in 2016, ending her junior career with a title of US Open Girls, in the final colleague -American Coco Gauff defeated without dropping a set. She made her first Majors debut on the French Open in 2017, broke in the top 100 of the WTA in 2018 and reached the French open semi -final by 2019. It was on this point that Amanda would later speak of homesick and Burn -out so seriously from the debilitating schedule and constant international trips that would manifest the stress in serious stomach houses.
Loss
But the most direct source of her grief was the tragic and early loss of her father. Konstantin suffered from a sudden heart attack and died in August 2019, a week before her 18th birthday. Amanda took his death very hard. It was the worst thing that ever happened to me, Anisimova told the New York Post in 2020. She also told it New York Times That year it was difficult for her to leave the house. It never leaves. But you can't change it, and you have to come back to life.
Amanda had a few years of mixed results in the coming years and eventually ended in an opening match in the Madrid Open in 2023 before she took her eight -month interruption. To be honest, I never took a break that was longer than two weeks in my life, she said NPR. I just needed that, as a person, just to rest for once and to have my body recover.
Return to form
During a break by Tennis, Amanda tried her arm on a new hobby: painting. I came into art when I struggled with my mental health, and it was something I did in my spare time, just to get my mind, Anisimova told reporters After the third round in Wimbledon this year. I rather think that I had no other hobbies or interests, other than just hanging around with my friends and family, so I wanted to find something that I enjoyed to do alone.
Amanda returned to Tennis in 2024 and achieved her first career WTA 1000 final at the Canadian Open in Toronto. She won her first WTA 1000 title in February 2024 on the Qatar Open by beating Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets. And this summer, 13th sown in Wimbledon, she stroked Aryna Sabalenka, at number 1 in the world, to reach her first Grand Slam final in Wimbledon in July.
I feel that it might no longer be such a unspoken subject, and I think that is very healthy and important that it is more to be something that people talk about comfortably and share how they feel, she said The guardian In May about pronouncing a break in mental health care. I feel like the older generation and the girls who probably played for us, it was just not a discussion. Maybe they had to penetrate many more things. At the end of the day it is not very healthy in the long term, and I think it is very important to be faithful to yourself and how you feel because that is what contributes to happiness.
Rachel King (she/her) is a news writer City and land. Before becoming a member of T&CShe spent almost a decade as an editor Fortune. Her work on travel and lifestyle has appeared in Forbes” Observer” Robb report, CruiseAnd Cool huntAmong other things. Originally from San Francisco she lives in New York with her wife, their daughter and an early Ramp Labradoodle. Follow her on Instagram .
|
Sources
2/ https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/sporting/a65994968/amanda-anisimova-tennis-break-mental-health/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Profile of Arif Budimanta, politician, economist and former Jokowi staff who died
- Heineken's special non-alcoholic can again open in the United States
- Lori Dengler Afghanistan earthquake is another tragic story of weak building materials, weak infrastructure-vary times
- Modi composes Macron's hours after defusing Trump tensions, discusses the ways to end the Ukraine war – India News
- Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos Win Us Open | ATP Tour
- Four powerful foods to help you fight brain and aging
- Nadine Dorriess Long Road by Boris Johnson at Reform Uk
- Drill Baby, Drill: British Zero Reform for ED Milibands Climate Policy | environment
- How much the winners will earn
- Nadiem Makarim must be a judge collaborator reveal Jokowi's involvement
- Tech Herentennis starts strongly on APSU Tourney
- What does Vladimir Putin mean, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un meeting world? | | | |]BBC Newscast