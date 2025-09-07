Super Eagles Fandromes from World Cup

Popular Super Eagles and Kwara United Supporter, Bashir Alabi, also known as Arabambi, talks about his love for football and choosing Fandom above his original occupation, in this interview with Abiodun Adewale

How Did you get the name Arabambi?

It was because I then liked musician Pasuma when he was called Arabambi, and I went to his shows, people started calling me Arabambi.

Does the painting that you do on your body during football matches no influence on you?

The chemical that I use is expensive and does not affect me. It is not a wax or emulsion paint, so it does not affect my body. I've been using it for 25 years. I can't reveal the name.

How did you start this trip to become a popular football fan?

I was rather a Balboy in Ilorin. Then I always played tennis and football. I was under a coach we called Baba Oshobula. Then I went to another coach and also trained under coach Kabiru Dogo, who is now the coach of El-Kanemi Warriors. I played under Dogo for about five years. There was a coach who worked with Sunshine Stars, his name his Abdullahi, he was then one of my teammates. He was a keeper while I was a defender. We started the fan club in 2004. From there I started showing different ways to process support for Kwara United. I started making shelves that I could use to make a sound before I started sewing a form of yellow and green cotton in a Regalia. Later I started painting my face and started traveling around to support different clubs. I also supported Crown FC from Ogbomoso, Enyimba, Nasarawa United, Lobi Stars, Osun United and Doma United. There are many clubs, and it is those who show me affection that I support.

So why did you stop playing football?

I had friends who did other things and earned money. But I played table tennis and I represented my local government in some matches. I was then more popular with table tennis than football. Later I became a ball boy and then let it leave to learn how to make furniture. But after I ended my internship, I still returned to football.

Kwara United won their first title in President Federation Cup this year. How did you feel when you realized that they had finally achieved something since you started supporting them?

I then cried the final resulted in punishments. People who are responsible for sport in Kwara have been really nice, not only for me, but also for the sports in Kwara, so I was afraid of where that penalty could lead. I didn't want to see their failures. There was a time when they were disagreements and battles, which almost derailed sports in the state of Kwara, but thank goodness everything was solved for the final. I was very happy that I had witnessed the success of Kwara United after I had supported them for a long time.

How did you succeed in getting attention during the last Afcon in the Ivory Coast?

My style was unique and I think that is what helps me get attention.

How did you get to the Super Eagles Supporters Club?

Baba Ladipo put my hand out of initially becoming a member, but I couldn't go with them to the World Cup in Russia because of certain things that had to do with money. I had even traveled to Lagos to meet them prior to the trip, but I immediately returned to Ilorin in a night bus when I was disappointed. Later the former media officer of Kwara United, Ibitoye Shitttu, gave me the telephone number of a certain Bonfrere. So I wrote a letter to the governor and the chairman of Kwara United who collected some money for me. So I went to meet them in Cameroon during the Afcon. It was no longer good at terms of hospitality, but I just kept cool and still managed to shine with my showmanship. I jumped from his group to another supporters group in Cameroon and continued to shine until the Eagles were eliminated. Unfortunately, the same thing happened at the AFCON 2023 in the Ivory Coast. I remember that Obi Cubana came to the tournament and saw me. I entertained him and he gave us some money in foreign currency, but some people within the group kept the larger share and gave us peanuts. They made around N20m and gave me N25,000. There are different strokes and different stories with all supporters club groups. There is now unity and we were all together during the last world cup qualifications in Rwanda and in Uyo. May God save our lives until the next Afcon in Morocco. I am already preparing new styles to support the Eagles.

You have not been to the World Cup before and the Super Eagles are struggling to qualify for the next one. How will their fate influence your chances of traveling to the World Cup?

It has a lot to do with it. I can only get donations to travel when Nigeria is eligible, and I can only shine in the world stage when Nigeria is there. So I pray that they are eligible, so my dream to end up with the Super Eagles at the World Cup.

How many states have you been in Nigeria because of football?

I must have been to almost all states. I can't remember it, but there are not many the one I have not been to much.

No matter how many countries have you been?

I have been in Saudi Arabia, Ghana, the Ivory Coast, Rwanda, Cameroon and Egypt. However, Egypt was just a layman. I have also been to Togo.

Some fans always show black magic during competitions. Have you ever seen this to help win their team?

They are all lies. There is no such thing (black magic). Football is about quality. When it comes to that, why didn't we win a World Cup? You really have to be good to win competitions.

Are you paid at home?

Not really, but thanks to my chairmen at Kwara United and the Kwara State Sports Commission. I mean, everyone who has been to that office, and many good people in Kwara Sports. They really understand my contribution. But for other teams outside, I am invited to support them.

How much do you make this?

I can't reveal that either.

Do you still practice making furniture?

No, I left it a while ago when things got bad. Leaving the vessel was like a revelation. I had everything, but found it difficult to get it with the job. Since then I have shown my showmanship as a football fan and I also sell sweaters.

What are some of the challenges you have confronted as a football fan that travels from place to place?

There was a time when I went to Kaduna to support Kwara United, and the team manager of our team denied me at the gate. It was the stadium manager in Kaduna who allowed me to come in. There are cases where I traveled and had no room to sleep. People have paid hotel costs for me on different occasions from benevolence after I was abandoned. One day you want to travel by bus and they will deny you because of the space. Before God be the glory, I have never been the victim of an accident or theft on the road.