



Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz meet each other for the 15th time in their career in the US Open men's singles Final in Sunday.

The meeting at Arthur Ashe Stadium will be the fifth of 2025 and third time in a grand finale this year for the top two men's tennis players.

Sinner has been coming to Sunday for the past two years with an intact Grand Slam Hard Court record.

Alcaraz looked better in New York in the past two weeks. The Spaniard has not lost no set over six games.

Date: Sunday September 7

Live stream: ESPN.com and ESPN -App

Sinner and Alcaraz have already played two epic Grand Slam final in 2025.

Alcaraz won a five-set battle at Roland Garros, while Sinner won the Wimbledon title in four sets.

The two players met two other times in 2025. Alcaraz won on clay in Rome in straight sets. The other meeting on the Hard Court of Cincinnati ended with a sinner's retirement injuries.

Alcaraz has a 9-5 lead of the 14 earlier head-to-head meetings. Four of the five victories of Sinner took place in 2022 and 2023.

Sinner's only victory against Alcaraz in the past two years was in Wimbledon earlier this year.

Alcaraz has the clear head-to-head edge, but most of his victories in the past two years over the sinner took place on clay and grass courts.

In that period, Sinner was the better hard court player with two Australian Open -Titels and the US Open Crown 2024.

Although Sinner lost two sets in New York this summer than Alcaraz, he could still be considered the favorite by some experts.

Sinner and Alcaraz are so close in shape where it would be a total surprise if the game only went three sets.

Sinner's Hardcourt success could be the X-Factor that attracts him in the game.

Regardless of the result, Sinner and Alcaraz will have combined to win the last eight Majors for men.

Prediction: sinner about Alcaraz in five sets.

