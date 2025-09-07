Ken Dryden, the Hall of Fame goal-defender whose long CV in and out of Hockey included six Stanley Cup victories and the generation of the generation of Canada died at the Summit series of 1972, died on Friday at the age of 78 after a cancer fight.

An important member of the Dynasty of the Montreal Canadiens' from the 70s, the career of Dryden in the spotlight had only just begun when he withdrew from the game and at the top of his own game in his early 1930s.

A lawyer, author, politician and NHL director, he would leave an indelible mark on large parts of the wider Canadian society.

Dryden was born on August 8, 1947 in Hamilton and grew up in a suburb of Toronto with his parents, brother and sister. His brother, Dave, who was also an NHL goalkeeper, died in October 2022.

Selected by the Boston Bruins with the 14th pick in the NHL design of 1964 for a trade in Montreal, Dryden US College Hockey played at Cornell University and eventually made his Canadiens debut in March 1971.

He grabbed the fold of veteran Rogie Vachon that spring and led the original six franchise to the cup, together with securing the Conn Smythe trophy as a play -off MVP.

Dryden then won the Calder trophy as NHL Rookie of the year in 1971-72, but Montreal lost in the first round after the season.

He split the fold with Tony Esposito five months later in the Summit Series A Slugfest of 1972 between Canada and the Soviet Union who became a metaphor for the struggle of the West against Communism at the height of the Cold War.

Dryden Detailed his version of events in The series: What I remember, how it felt, how it feels nowPublished in 2022.

“I can't remember that I flew to Montreal. I don't remember the day of the game. I don't remember the dressing room,” he wrote about game 1. “Everything I remember is a feeling that continued to build and build, grow and grow. It is what happens for a Stanley Cup series, for a Stanley Cup, but not.

“It built to where it could no longer build, grew to where it had no place to grow, then it built and grew more on it.”

Dryden, on the right, was part of the Epic 1972 Summit Series A Slugfest between Canada and the Soviet Union. (The Canadian press)

After losing the opener at the Montreal Forum and Game 4 in Vancouver, Dryden returned to make a 3-2 decision in a must-win game 6 in Moscow.

Canada defeated the Soviets 4-3 in game 7 with Esposito. Dryden was back in the net before Game 8 when Paul Henderson scored in the last minute to achieve a memorable 6-5 victory and to give wild parties away.

“I feel the history of that tournament, the legacy of that team as much as all Canadian fans,” Dryden told the Canadian press in an interview in 2022. “It's never going away. It's a bit like a good wine, I think.

“The legacy of it is actually growing.”

Dryden lifted the cup with the Canadiens in 1973 and four consecutive time between 1976 and 1979 as part of Montreal Juggernuts, including colleague Greats Guy Lafleur, Serge Savard and Larry Robinson.

Dryden often rested on his stick during an interruption in the game. It became his characteristic pose. (The Canadian press)

The five-fold Vezina Trophy winner as the best goalkeeper of the NHL described for a few weeks at the end of the 1978-79 season in his book The gamePublished in 1983.

“When a game comes close to me, or threatens to get close, my conscious mind becomes empty,” Dryden wrote. “I feel nothing, I don't hear anything, my eyes look at the puck, my body moves like a keeper, like I move; I don't say it has to move or how to move or where, I don't know it moves, I don't feel it moving.

“And when my eyes look at the puck, I see things that I don't know I see.”

Known for resting his blocker and glove handy hands on his stick in a relaxed way that became one of the most recognizable poses of hockey, the six-foot-four goalkeeper retired at just 31 in 1979.

Dryden continued with the pursuit of a career in the law that he expressed in a company in Toronto, while he was outside the NHL season 1973-74 after earning a diploma at McGill University of Montreal.

Recorded in the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983, he gained a record of 258-57-74 with a .922 savings percentage, 2.24 goals against average and 46 shutouts in just over seven NHL campaigns, and went a striking 80-32 in the Playoffs.

Dryden's first trip to write after he hung up his skates and had placed his stick for the last time The game.

He would give a number of other books, including a biography of his Canadiens coach, Scotty Bowman.

President of Maple Leafs

As president of the Toronto Maple Leafs from 1997 to 2004, Dryden served a piece accentuated by trips to the Eastern Conference final in both 1999 and 2002 before resigning to enter politics.

He ran for the federal liberals in 2004 and was appointed Minister of Social Development in the cabinet of Prime Minister Paul Martin.

Dryden, who also taught at various universities in Canada, held his seat in the York Center in Toronto in 2006 when the liberals were dropped off, and again in 2008, but lost in 2011. He was invested as an officer of the Order of Canada in May 2013.

His book The seriesIntended to bring Canadians into the world of players in 1972 while confronted with the Soviets.

Dryden was a liberal parliamentary member from 2004 to 2011. (Tom Hanson/The Canadian Press)

“The only way to do it would be as if they had to place them there, to literally place them there at the time,” Dryden said about 50 years later. “And the moment is of course not just the moment, it is the walk -in moments on it.

“And what would we have been to us as players? What would we have been in us as 22 million Canadians at that specific moment that we responded as we did? And to generate the kind of violent and lively memories that come from there.”

Tribute to Dryden

Tribute has rotated for Dryden throughout the worlds of both hockey and politics.

“Ken Dryden was an exceptional athlete, but he was also an exceptional man,” said Geoff Molson, owner and president of the Montreal Canadiens. “Behind the mask, he was larger than life. Today we not only mourn the loss of the cornerstone of one of the greatest dynasties, but also a thoughtful citizens, and a renowned of our lives and a friendly citizens and a friendly citizens and a bonus citizens and a burgers and a goning citizens and a gingered and a goning and a goning and a goning and a goning and a goning and a goning and a goning and a goning and a goning and a goning and a gingered and a goning” “

In a post on X, Prime Minister Mark Carney Dryden described as a “Canadian hockey legend and Hall of Famer, civil servant and inspiration.”

“His return to the university at the height of his gaming career learned the importance of balance in life. His career in post-hockey showed the value of public service,” Carney said.

“Few Canadians have given or stood more for our country.”

Dryden is survived by his wife Lynda and their two children.