Himateja Eyes Breakthrough campaign have risen by Hyderabad Cricket, HIMATEJA EYES





On a burning Saturday on Chennais CSK-HPC site, Batting was a test of endurance and skills. Kodimela Himateja fought through 221 deliveries, but to painfully failed a cruel turn in what a perfect way could have been to celebrate his 24th birthday in a tournament final. I could have grinded a lot more, Himateja said. Would have been a special one; But still a good day. His 97 against TNCA presidents XI in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament gave Hyderabad the upper hand, but it was due to pure grit. They were disciplined and even cut off singles, so it was about sharpening that phase. Runs did not get in the middle of the exaggerated, but we hung in it, Himateja said Sports star. Grinding through tough phases is something that Himateja has done all his life. In the 2024-25 season, he became the first cricket player from the Adilabad district in North Velangana to play Ranji trophy for Hyderabad. Read also | Himateja, Aman brought Hyderabad under control against TNCA presidents XI on day 1 My journey was difficult but rewarding, he said. Looking back, I climbed every step and that experience now helps me on the senior side. Since his first -class debut, Cricket Momentum has received in his district, where children now take the sport seriously and even consider a career. After his early days in District Cricket, Himateja moved to Hyderabad in 2017 to play in the competitions of the City Division. I studied Engineering in Hyderabad and ended my diploma last year, he said. In the Cricket age group, Captain Hyderabad in the Colonel CK Nayudu Trophy 2023-24 and the collection of 851 runs in nine innings at an average of 106.38, including a highest score of 299 against Baroda. His performances earned him a senior team for the Buchi Babu-Trophee of 2024, where he scored 243 points in six innings. Hyderabad already had many left -handed people, so breaking the youngsters under 23 meant a lot, he thought. Himatejas versions in the Cricket age group earned him a senior team call-up for the Buchi Babu trophy of 2024, where he scored 243 points in six innings. | Photocredit: Jothi Ramalingam B Himatejas versions in the Cricket age group earned him a senior team call-up for the Buchi Babu trophy of 2024, where he scored 243 points in six innings. | Photocredit: Jothi Ramalingam B In his first first -class season, he proved that he belonged, scored 523 points in seven games and settled as an important member on the side. I think this game is all about patience, and I have shown that. If it becomes difficult, if you grind it, the game opens. That's when the runs come, he said. With lessons from last season and the current Buchi Babu trophy, Himateja feels that his understanding of the game has been deepened. Even this preparatory tournament has been a huge learning curve. With every passing match I understood more about the depth of the game. Now he wants to turn that growth into a breakthrough campaign. The competition is high everywhere, and it does well in the Duleep trophy or India A would be a big step. For now, however, I concentrate on one game at the same time. Published on 06 September 2025

