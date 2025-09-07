



Schenectady, NY The Tennis team of the Union College Ladies started on Saturday the 2025-26 season with day one of the Union Invitational, held at both the Union Tennis Courts and the Sportime Schenectady. Seven of the eight submissions of Union earned at least one victory on the day, led by Senior Kennedy Alexis with a 2-0 mark and two wins each of senior Chara means and second -year -old Calista Finkelstein . In the “A” Singles Bracket, Seniors Skylar Semon And Meidani both won their quarter-final round competitions, with Semon Justine Stanejko from Suny New Paltz fell 6-3, 6-4 score and Meidani passed the Sabrina Cheung of Ithaca College, 6-2, 6-4. Both competitors, however, lacked the semi-final, because Semon 6-4, 6-3 was dropped by Molly Jerserssen from St. Lawrence University and Meidani a superiety crest shortly for Samantha Ostrander of New Paltz, 6-1, 2-6, (10-3). Union won one win in the “B” singles bracket, because Finkelstein used a few 7-5 sets to repel Ithacas Aessa Rylski. Finkelstein fell in the semi-final of Ariane Karera (SLU), 6-1, 6-3, while the first year Megan McCusker Also succumbed to a SLU player, Elisa Iuri, with a 2-6, 6-2, (10-6) score in the quarterfinals. The “C” singles bracket followed a similar script, with Union 1-2 going in three games. Senior Sydney Alphabet reached the semi-final with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Ava Casell from Ithaca, but a superbreaker briefly came to the Lula Brown-Vann of New Paltz, 3-6, 7-5, (10-4) in the semi-final. Classmate Claire Langille Lost a few of 6-3 sets to Alexandra Krol of New Paltz in the quarterfinals. Both union movements continued to the quarterfinals of the “D” singles bracket after earning Byes in the round of 16. Alexis easily sent New Paltz's Nina Genzone, 6-1, 6-2 and first year Jenny Park Translated Olivia Kunz from New Paltz in a 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) quarter-final victory. Alexis and Meidani are still living in the “A” Doubles bracket after an 8-6 victory over Kunz and Patrycja Filonik from New Paltz in the first round of Saturday, while Langille and Semon fell for Cheung and Alys Pop from Ithaca, 8-3. Union also split two opening matches in the “B” Singles Bracket. Finkelstein and McCusker fought hard to survive Slu's Alexandra Fuller and Maya Stepic in a Tiebreaker, 8-7 (7-5), while the few alphabet and park lost 8-4 to Iuri and Sarah Oldland (Slu). Union will be back in action tomorrow for day two of the Union Invitational from 9 a.m. at the Union Tennis Courts.

