Asia Cup Hockey: India Trom China 7-0 in Super 4S meeting, to take Korea in Final | Hockey news





After scoring China in the Asia Cup, Indian men's hockey team players celebrate. (Image: Thehockeyindia) Rajgir: China may have given India a powerful fear in their group stage game of the Asia Cup last week. But the hosts showed their power in the Super4 stage when they routed the Chinese side 7-0 on Saturday in Rajgir Sports Complex.They went on the rampage of the word go when Shilanand Lakra put the hosts in the lead in the fourth minute, while Dilpreet Singh made 2-0 three minutes later. Mareep Singh then took the third three minutes in the second quarter after India won their second PC of the game.Raj Kumar Pal and Sukhjeet Singh scored the fourth and fifth in the 37th and 39th minutes respectively. Later ABHISHEK scored a brace in the fourth quarter 46th and 50 minutes when India ended up on the Super4S stage with seven points and qualified for the final.They compete against South Korea in the Summit collision after it came from behind to beat Malaysia 4-3 in the other competition of the Super4S stage and finished in second place with four points.It will certainly be a completely different game on Sunday than how India played on Saturday, because they were a lot dependent on the air balls and created the attacks of good within their own half. And the leadership gave their captain HarmanPreet Singh.Whether it is about from right to left or from left to right, the precision of its diagonal air balls can even be ashamed of the best surgeons. And after the game, coach Craig Fulton said that it was all part of the plan to break the defense of the Chinas that disturbed them in the group stage.They cannot stop an air game, but if they push it out, we can play, Fulton said before they add, so if they play very deep, very low and do not really want to push or push it out, we had to come up with another plan. And that was the plan.And it could be seen from the very beginning when Jarmanpreet Singh, right in the D, HarmanPreets gathered air ball from the left and it played over the face of the goal by a melee from players to Shilanand, who is not mistaken to put it in the net in the fifth minute.After Dilpreet made 2-0 three minutes later, HarmanPreet continued with the air balls, even in the second quarter. First he gave it to ABHISHEK, then to Manpreet and then to Shilanand all in the D. Although they could not score from those passes, it was enough to unleash the Chinese defense and the Indian attackers started to take full advantage.It was during this time that India won their second PC. HarmanPreets Flick was blocked, but Vivek Sagar Prasad collected the rebound and shot it at the goal. The goalkeeper has made it again, but Maneeep scored the loose ball to bring the 3-0 out of it.After the change in the ends, China did their best, but the Indian Vooruit was then at a different level. Their coordination was perfect when they kept cutting the Chinese defense with ease.While the goals of Raj Kumar Pal and Sukhjeet closed the door in the third quarter for a China Fightback, Abhisheks Brace completed the routes.Earlier in the day, Kazakhstan took their first victory of the tournament when they defeated the Chinese Taipei 6-4 to finish seventh in the last rankings. Officially coached by Olga Urmanova, who will probably be the only woman who coached a men's team, Kazakhstan was very happy to win when they watched their AHF Cup semi-final loss against the same opponents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/hockey/asia-cup-hockey-india-trounce-china-7-0-in-super-4s-encounter-to-face-korea-in-final/articleshow/123737570.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos