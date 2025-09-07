How much the winners will earn

Have to know The 2025 US Open has a record -breaking $ 90 million wallet for the taking

This year's US Open Prize -Pool is $ 15 million larger than the payout of 2024

Champions of the men and women's singles finals take $ 5,000,000 home

The US Open 2025 is in full swing, with the world's best tennis players fighting it in New York City for the Crown of the Year.

This iconic tournament is not only about epic meetings, it is also about epic rewards. The US Open 2025 has a stunning $ 90 million wallet an increase of $ 15 million compared to 2024, making it the largest prize pool in tennis history.

Defending champion Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka have focused on the main prize. Sabalenka, however, will be challenged by Amanda Anisimova, who has made her second Grand Slam final of the year.

Here is everything to know how much the US Open winners and participants from 2025 will take home in monetary profit.

How much does the 2025 US Open Winner earn?

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates 2024 US Open victory.

For the 52nd year, the US Open will continue its tradition of equal reward for men and women in 2025.

The men's and womens singles champions earn $ 5 million each double the amount that is awarded to second place, each receiving $ 2.5 million.

How many will the other 2025 US open -participants make?

Novak Djokovic competes on the US Open 2023.

The prize money extends much further than the winners for the singles events. Even those who only continue to the first round of the most important pocket six digits. Here is a breakdown of the income for singles players in different stages of the US Open 2025:

First round : $ 110,000

: $ 110,000 Second round : $ 154,000

: $ 154,000 Third round : $ 237,000

: $ 237,000 Round of 16 : $ 400,000

: $ 400,000 Quarter -finals : $ 660,000

: $ 660,000 Semi -final : $ 1,260,000

: $ 1,260,000 Second place : $ 2,500,000

: $ 2,500,000 Winner: $ 5,000,000

Double teams also compete for considerable rewards. The champions in both men's and ladies doubles take $ 1,000,000 per team home.

On August 21, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori successfully defended their mixed Doubles title of Iga Witek and Casper Ruud, with the price of $ 1 million taking home.

Here is a breakdown of the prize money in different categories and rounds:

Dubbels (per team):

First round : $ 30,000

: $ 30,000 Second round : $ 45,000

: $ 45,000 Third round : $ 75,000

: $ 75,000 Quarter -finals : $ 125,000

: $ 125,000 Semi -final : $ 250,000

: $ 250,000 Second place : $ 500,000

: $ 500,000 Winner: $ 1,000,000

Mixed Doubles (per team):

Round of 16 : $ 20,000

: $ 20,000 Quarter -finals : $ 100,000

: $ 100,000 Semi -final : $ 200,000

: $ 200,000 Second place : $ 400,000

: $ 400,000 Winner: $ 1,000,000

How many have our open winners won in recent years?

Juan Martin del Potro from Argentina kisses his trophy after beating Roger Federer during the US Open Final 2009.

The prize money at the US Open has achieved considerable growth over the years. The US OpenS Prize Pool has been dramatic and more than tripled since 2010, has risen five times since 2000 and since 1990 almost 20-time, per Statesman.

In 2024, the singles champions each took $ 3.6 million home, while second place received $ 1.8 million. This year it has been increased to $ 5 million for the winners and $ 2.5 million for second place, marks a 20%jump.

Which tennis tournament has the highest payment?

Our Jabeur van Tunisia in action against Iga Swiatek van Polen during the US Open 2022.

Thanks to the $ 90 million wallet of the US Open in 2025, the New York Tournament currently has the title for the highest payout in Tennis. The other Grand Slam tournaments Wimbledon, the French Open and the Australian Open also offer a considerable prize money, but no one has reached the level of the US Open this year.

Wimbledon, traditionally as the most prestigious tournament, offered a total prize pool of around $ 52 million (38.8 million GBP) in 2025, while the French open $ 65.5 million (EUR 56.3 million) and the Australian Open $ 62.5 million ($ 96.5 million Audie) offered.