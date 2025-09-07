Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos Win Us Open | ATP Tour





ATP Tour Granollers/Zeballos Save 3 Championship points for a beautiful US Open Triumph Roland Garros champions win their second major as a team September 6, 2025 Clive Brunskill/Getty images Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers will reach the US Open title in New York on Saturday.

By Andy West Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos have long waited for their first Grand Slam title as a team. Now they have won two in the room of four months. Granollers and Zeballos drew down a remarkable escape from three championship points to overcome Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5 on Saturday and claim the US Open Trophy. With their exciting two-hour victory of 24 minutes, the Spanish-Argentine duo became the first men's doubles team that has won several Majors in a season since 2019. When it means so much @Usopen | #Usopen | @M_Granollers | @Horaciozeballos pic.twitter.com/rlicmnaabp – ATP Tour (@atptour) September 6, 2025 To be honest, I don't know what to think now. It was a great battle, Zeballos said during the trophy ceremony. When you play this kind of matches, it is so unfair as there is a winner and a loser, because the boys have done everything great. They really deserved to win this competition, so congratulations and keep it going. I can't believe we have just won the US open. It is so beautiful to be here with all these people who look at us. Granollers, who had not participated since Wimbledon before the US Open, added: these two weeks were probably some of my most difficult ever, so I have to thank all the physios here, our doctor, everyone who helped me to be ready to play the tournament. Thank you to my partner, because we have been fighting together for a long time. This year we have great results, and I am very happy to do it with you. The 14-time titlists at Tour level Granollers and Zeballos have enjoyed a consistent success since they joined forces in 2019, but they were 0-3 in Grand Slam Finals at their Roland Garros Triumph in June, when they also defeated Salisbury and Skupski 7-5 in the Trophy. On Saturday in New York they showed cool under pressure to keep Salisbury and Skupski off, crucial that from 0/40 on 3-3 gathered in the second set before they do the same when three championship points are lower on 4-5, 0/40 in the third. The momentum in the match shifted visibly in the next match when Skupski, who had scored the ball on all three of his team championship points, performed to serve in the next game. He and Salisbury were soon 0/40 and despite the repulsion of the first two breaking points, they could not do anything on the third when Granollers fired a rocket forehand winner. The Spaniard then served to win the title for his team. Now to the second place in the rankings of PIF ATP Live Doubles teams, Granollers and Zeballos are in strong position to secure ATP part of the year no. 1 presented by Pif Honors. They follow leaders Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool with only 830 points.

