New York Carlos Alcaraz was about to start a series of TV interviews to discuss how he used his youth, athletics and creativity to defeat the much more, but also much older, Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the US Open Semifinal on Friday.
But first Alcaraz asked everyone to hold. He pulled his mobile phone out of a bag so that he could check the score of the semi-final of Jannik Sinner against Felix Auger-Aliasen. It was still only the first set of that match, but you have to keep an eye on your biggest rival, right?
A few hours later, Sinner would close his 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Auger-Aliassy, which made the rinse Meadows definitively that somehow seemed inevitable, even if the unprecedented time was played in one season in one season in one season.
“These two players,” said Djokovic, a 24-way champion, “are now the best in the world.”
No doubt about that. They have established themselves so far away the elite men in the game.
Regardless of Sunday, the duo will have divided the last eight large trophies and have taken 10 of the last 13. Their career totals: Alcaraz owns five SLAM titles, Sinner Four.
And the number 1 ranking is on the line on Sunday, when President Donald Trump is planning to participate.
Alcaraz defeated Sinner in the French Open in June; Sinner beat Alcaraz in July in Wimbledon.
Sinner tries to become the first repeated men's champion in New York since Roger Federer won the hard-court tournament five years in a row from 2004 to 2008. Sinner also achieved five straight Grand Slam finals, a piece that started 12 months ago at the US Open.
Alcaraz did not drop a set while he pursues his sixth big title and second at Flushing Meadows.
Go back to April and Alcaraz is 44-2 and reaches the final at each of its last eight events at touring level.
“It is something I work on, only the consistency of the competitions, at the tournaments, in general, in general. Just none up and down in (a) competition,” said Alcaraz. “I probably just get to get to know myself much better, what I need, off the field.”
Since the beginning of 2024, Sinner 1-6 has been against Alcaraz and 109-4 against someone else.
“We played quite a lot this year,” said Sinner. “So we know each other very well.”
Alcaraz had lost his two most recent matches against Djokovic last year in the Gold-Medal final at the Olympic Games in Paris, and in the Australian Open in the quarterfinals in January.
“It's not easy to play against him, to be honest,” said Alcaraz. “I think of the legend; what he has achieved in his career. It's hard not to think about it.”
But by the end, Djokovic was “gassed”, as he then described, and seemed to resign from the result. The 38-year-old from Serbia reached the semi-finals this season with all four slams, but went out every time in that round, three via losing to number 2 Alcaraz, 22, or Sinner, 24.
“It is frustrating on the field when you do not physically keep track of that level, but at the same time it is also something expected, I think,” said Djokovic. “It comes with time and with age.”
His attempt to become the first player in the history of the sport that SLAM no. 25 received was blocked again, and he thinks that part of the problem is trying to overcome many younger men in best-of-five set matches.
“I still want to play … (a) adult Grand Slam season next year,” said Djokovic. “Let's see if that will happen or not, but … slams are slams. They are simply different from any other tournament. It is the pillars of our sport, the most important tournaments we have. But I love my chances a little more in the best of three.”
He led Alcaraz 3-0 in the second set, but could not maintain that level.
“Today I would say, it was not the best level of the tournament for me,” said Alcaraz, whose 30 not -forced errors were the same as the total of Djokovic, “but I just held a cool level (from) the start to the last point.”
He was wearing a pink, sleeveless shirt and wore almost a full hair head less than two weeks after appearing with a buzz -pray that he said he was needed when his brother tried to play hairdressers but got confused.
Asked if he will stay with the new look if he wins on Sunday, smiled Alcaraz and replied: “Even better. You will see … surprise, surprise.”
