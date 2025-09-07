US Open Women's Final – Amanda Anisimova vs. Aryna Sabalenka: Start time, preview, opportunities, predictions

Amanda Anisimova is in her second consecutive Grand Slam final, although she will certainly hope for a less disastrous show than her Wimbledon in July. Anisimova will be confronted on Saturday with World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open Finals.

Anisimova's fantastic run to the Wimbledon final led to a disaster of a championship match, which fell at Iga Swiatek 6-0, 6-0 in a match that lasted less than an hour. To pursue her first Grand Slam title, Anisimova had to perform the spirit of that Swiatek match when they met in the quarterfinals. This time it was Anisimova who was at her game and won in straight sets after breaking Swiatek's Serve four times.

In the semi-final, Anisimova won an exciting game against four-time major Titlist Naomi Osaka, in which the New York-Mergigte encouraged Anisimova born in New Jersey to the final.

“In the later moments of the second set, I tried to remind myself what was at stake and the chance I have,” said Anisimova Thursday. “I stepped on the field and I felt that I didn't play my tennis because I was nervous and I let the stress come to me a bit. But then I tried to dig deep and find my game and I feel that I could find it more and more during the game. The most important thing was to continue fighting.”

On Saturday, Anisimova is on the other side of the revenge -seeking storyline. Sabalenka let her Wimbledon -Run end this year by Anisimova in the semi -final.

The loss for Anisimova was the latter in a frustrating series of major tournaments for Sabalenka in 2025. Sabalenka lost to Madison Keys in the Australian Open Finals, Coco Gauff in the French open final and Anisimova in the aforementioned Wimbledon Semifinals. All three of her Grand Slam losing this year have come to Americans.

“I wanted to give myself another chance, another final, and I want to prove myself that I learned those difficult lessons and that I can do better in the final,” Sabalenka said Thursday.

Although it falls in the first three Majors of the year, it has still been an incredible run for Sabalenka in the last three years. She has demanded three Grand Slam titles (including the US Open 2024) and only managed to reach the semi -final once in the 11 tournaments she entered.

Where to look at Anisimova vs. Sabalenka in the US Open Finals

Date:September 6 |Start time:4 p.m.

Location:Arthur Ashe Stadium – New York

TV channel:ESPN | Current:Fubo(Try for free)

Chances: Sabalenka -200, Anisimova +160

Prediction

Sabalenka is mentioned as a favorite at -200 at Draftkings and she is preferred for a reason. Despite her failure to win a Grand Slam title this year, Sabalenka has three big title profits in her career, including last year's US Open. She is an extremely skilled player who can overwhelm every player in the world when she is at her game.

Unfortunately for Sabalenka she is often her own worst enemy. If things are not going smoothly, she becomes visibly frustrated and her game suffers as a result. A perfect example of this mistake was the French open final against Gauff, a match where Sabalenka came so completely in her head that she fell apart in a match where she had won the first set.

If Anisimova wants to benefit from the mental expiry of Sabalenka, she cannot afford a slow start. It seemed to overwhelm the moment against Swiateek in Wimbledon, but she has now been to a grand finale and knows what it will feel to get on the field.

Anisimova also has the advantage of a home crowd that should be completely behind her, even prior to the first Serve. The crowd can also come into play when Sabalenka is struggling at any time.

Yet it is difficult to bet against Sabalenka. She is the world number 1 for a reason and she is much more seasoned in the biggest moments of sport. Pick: Aryna Sabalenka in three sets