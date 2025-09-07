It was a target party on the penultimate day of the Asia Cup 2025.

With 13 goals scored by four teams in two games, the nets built before the last Super 4S confrontation between India and China. Korea hit Malaysia in a nail -biting finish, while Kazakhstan ensured 7th place by overcoming the Chinese Taipei.

Desperate to stay alive in the tournament, both Korea and Malaysia came their last Super 4S match on a razor edge. The defending champion Korea staggered from a stunning loss to China after a 2-2 draw with India, while Malaysia was conveniently beaten by India with 4-1. With a place in the final on the line, the pressure was enormous.

The Koreans came out with urgency, but it was Malaysia the banana-skin team that pulled first blood. The recurring Fitri Saari, back from a ban on one match, made his team ahead early and in the break Malaysia had a 2-1 lead. It only broadened the gap for a minute in the third quarter, making it 3-1.

Read also | How China is preparing to become a super power of hockey with his sights on Olympic glory

At the end of the road it seemed for the defending champion. Still, with his back to the wall, Taesok Mins Squad found a spark and the fire was lit. It immediately increased its intensity, pushed into the circle and found a much needed goal in the 44th minute.

The last 15 minutes were determination a master class. In a breathtaking wingspan of 54 seconds, Jungjun Lee and Hyeonhong Kim scored one of Open Play and the other from a short corner to give Korea a narrow 4-3 lead. Malaysia threw everything it had with the Koreans and earned three penalty corners in the last nine minutes, but the efforts were in vain. With an incredible representation of Grit, Korea held, while keeping his title defense hotel alive.

Earlier in the day, Kazakhstan reached the greatest upset of the tournaments by beating the Chinese Taipei, which is ranked 43 higher, to secure seventh place. The Kazakh team, which had only scored two goals in the entire tournament before Saturday conflict, found six times the back of the net.

On the way to this confrontation, the Kazakhs had only scored two goals over the entire tournament. But on the day they have unleashed a storm. It was a final that none of the teams wanted, with both their earlier matches lost, but the desire to finish on a high note was felt by the opening whistle.

Agymtay Duisengazy (center) was a natural force, scored five goals on his own and assisted another to seal a 6-4 victory for his team. | Photocredit: PTI Agymtay Duisengazy (center) was a natural force, scored five goals on his own and assisted another to seal a 6-4 victory for his team. | Photocredit: PTI

The tension was immediately. The hostility simmered between the two sides, with flying tackles and temperatures. For a while the Chinese Taipei seemed to have the upper hand, with Tsung-Yu Hsieh's masterful hat trick that brought it into a strong position. But when the game reached its boiling point after he was ready at 3-3 during the break, one player refused to be refused.

The competition, and indeed the dramatic comeback, belonged to Agymtay Duisengazy. He was a natural force, scored five goals on his own and assisted another to seal a 6-4 victory for his team. His heroic deeds were the last word in a heated competition in which both parties allow fines. It was Duisengazy who took the moment and ensured that his team ended his tournament in a high tone.

This victory was more than just a 7th place; It was sweet revenge. The Kazakhs had a painful 7-1 defeat by Taipei in the Het Zetten Cup 2025 semi-finals, a loss that had cost them an automatic place in the Asia cup. Today, in an exciting reversal of fortunes, it finally found redemption and the tables turned on his old rivals.

After the game, the whole team waited while Duisengazy collected his husband from the Match Award during the presentation ceremony before he celebrated extensively with his teammates.

It was revenge. We all cried in Indonesia that night, but were happy today. This is the best day of my career, said Duisengazy, tears flowed over his face while he spoke by assistant coach Lenur Vishnyakov.

Published on 06 September 2025