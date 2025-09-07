Sports
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Korea keeps title defense alive with comeback victory against Malaysia; Kazakhstan ends campaign on a high
It was a target party on the penultimate day of the Asia Cup 2025.
With 13 goals scored by four teams in two games, the nets built before the last Super 4S confrontation between India and China. Korea hit Malaysia in a nail -biting finish, while Kazakhstan ensured 7th place by overcoming the Chinese Taipei.
Desperate to stay alive in the tournament, both Korea and Malaysia came their last Super 4S match on a razor edge. The defending champion Korea staggered from a stunning loss to China after a 2-2 draw with India, while Malaysia was conveniently beaten by India with 4-1. With a place in the final on the line, the pressure was enormous.
The Koreans came out with urgency, but it was Malaysia the banana-skin team that pulled first blood. The recurring Fitri Saari, back from a ban on one match, made his team ahead early and in the break Malaysia had a 2-1 lead. It only broadened the gap for a minute in the third quarter, making it 3-1.
Read also | How China is preparing to become a super power of hockey with his sights on Olympic glory
At the end of the road it seemed for the defending champion. Still, with his back to the wall, Taesok Mins Squad found a spark and the fire was lit. It immediately increased its intensity, pushed into the circle and found a much needed goal in the 44th minute.
The last 15 minutes were determination a master class. In a breathtaking wingspan of 54 seconds, Jungjun Lee and Hyeonhong Kim scored one of Open Play and the other from a short corner to give Korea a narrow 4-3 lead. Malaysia threw everything it had with the Koreans and earned three penalty corners in the last nine minutes, but the efforts were in vain. With an incredible representation of Grit, Korea held, while keeping his title defense hotel alive.
Earlier in the day, Kazakhstan reached the greatest upset of the tournaments by beating the Chinese Taipei, which is ranked 43 higher, to secure seventh place. The Kazakh team, which had only scored two goals in the entire tournament before Saturday conflict, found six times the back of the net.
On the way to this confrontation, the Kazakhs had only scored two goals over the entire tournament. But on the day they have unleashed a storm. It was a final that none of the teams wanted, with both their earlier matches lost, but the desire to finish on a high note was felt by the opening whistle.
Agymtay Duisengazy (center) was a natural force, scored five goals on his own and assisted another to seal a 6-4 victory for his team. | Photocredit: PTI
The tension was immediately. The hostility simmered between the two sides, with flying tackles and temperatures. For a while the Chinese Taipei seemed to have the upper hand, with Tsung-Yu Hsieh's masterful hat trick that brought it into a strong position. But when the game reached its boiling point after he was ready at 3-3 during the break, one player refused to be refused.
The competition, and indeed the dramatic comeback, belonged to Agymtay Duisengazy. He was a natural force, scored five goals on his own and assisted another to seal a 6-4 victory for his team. His heroic deeds were the last word in a heated competition in which both parties allow fines. It was Duisengazy who took the moment and ensured that his team ended his tournament in a high tone.
This victory was more than just a 7th place; It was sweet revenge. The Kazakhs had a painful 7-1 defeat by Taipei in the Het Zetten Cup 2025 semi-finals, a loss that had cost them an automatic place in the Asia cup. Today, in an exciting reversal of fortunes, it finally found redemption and the tables turned on his old rivals.
After the game, the whole team waited while Duisengazy collected his husband from the Match Award during the presentation ceremony before he celebrated extensively with his teammates.
It was revenge. We all cried in Indonesia that night, but were happy today. This is the best day of my career, said Duisengazy, tears flowed over his face while he spoke by assistant coach Lenur Vishnyakov.
Published on 06 September 2025
|
Sources
2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/hockey/hockey-asia-cup-2025-super-4s-score-results-korea-vs-malaysia-kazakhstan-v-chinese-taipei-goals/article70020162.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US Open Orders Broadcasters with censorship reactions to Trump
- Prime Minister Modi speaks to French President Macron, speaks of ending the Russian-Ukraine conflict
- App State Field Hockey organizes Davidson in Home Opener
- Labor to accept the use of military barracks to accommodate an exile applicant | British news
- The IIT study warns of the landslides caused by the earthquake in four areas in the state
- Alcaraz and Sinner in World of Hunly as US Open Final completes Slam Trilogy | Our open tennis 2025
- 'I was very confused': See Dr. Gupta's reaction RFK Jr. In the face of hearing
- How Donald Trump arms the government to settle personal scores and continue his program
- The new management of the electoral system in Indonesia
- Mexico accepts the return of the man expelled to South Sudan on our part | News
- 2 Table tennis sets per merit and related items
- PM Modi to visit the Punjab Gurdaspur, the Punjab on September 9, to meet families