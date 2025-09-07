Berkeleys Hitter Robot might be better in table tennis than you







A humanoid robot steps to a table tennis table, paddle in hand and hits a forehand that sends the ball over the net. This is the latest creation of UC Berkeleys, the Humanoid Table Tennis Robot or Hitter. This thing can play more than 100 shots against a person and is accurate, agile and a little human -like.

Hitters success is based on a two -part system that simulates how people play table tennis. A high -level planner is the brain, which follows the ball with external cameras and predicting where it will land. This planner determines the exact location, speed and timing to hit the ball. A low controller is the body, which takes those calculations and turns it into flexible movements of the arms and legs of the robots. The controller is trained on the data of the human movement, so the batter moves naturally, side by side, turning and swinging in ways that are creepy similar. This allows the robot to react within a second, which is crucial when the balls fly over the table at 5 meters per second.



Simple and fast assembly: set this best performing table tennis table in about 10 minutes out of the box. The regulation of the tournament jump … Training a robot to play table tennis is difficult because the game requires fast decisions, accurate hand-eye coordination and the possibility of adapting to unpredictable shots of an opponents. Berkeleys team has solved this by combining two approaches. First they used a model -based planner to plot the ball path and determine the best way to touch it. Secondly, they used reinforcement learning, a method in which the robot learns through trial and error, to refine its movements. Hitter learned to simulate human players and footwork, so the movements are not only successful, but also shockingly lifelike. What was the result? A robot that can play 106 recordings in a row with a person and even play another humanoid robot.

The success of Hitters is because of the practical performance, tested for a general humanoid robot, probably the Unitree G1. According to reports, it dealt with the chaos of a live match. Hitter's rallies held against human opponents, which would exhaust most casual players, which show that it could follow, move and attack with precision. It also played against another humanoid and had consistent exchanges that showed his versatility. These are not only bragging, it is a robot that can perform tasks that quickly think and require physical agility in uncertain environments.

Beyond the table, Hitters Framework has far -reaching implications. Table tennis is the perfect test soil because it requires speed and precision in a dynamic environment. Thanks to the same concepts with which Hitter could return a top spin -service, one day can help robots to navigate busy warehouses, to help in Huizen or even perform delicate surgical procedures. The hierarchical approach of Berkeleys that splits planning and movement into independent but connected systems offers a blueprint for robots to communicate with the world as people do. By training on human movements, the team ensures that these devices move in intuitive ways, making it easier to live.

