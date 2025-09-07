Sports
Ken Dryden, Ace Canadiens -goalkeeper became Hockey Thought Leader, dies at 78
Ken Dryden, the star goalkeeper of the Dynasty of the Canadiens from the 70s and one of the most respected thinkers of Hockey, died on Friday, announced the team. He was 78.
“Ken embodied the best of everything that the Canadiens of Montreal passed over, and his estate in our society transcends our sport,” Canadiens -Wolser Geoff Molson said in a statement. “On behalf of the Molson family and our entire organization, I want to expand my most sincere participation to his family, his friends and all who had the privilege of crossing his path and know him on a personal level.”
Dryden played with Montrealsix for eight years, of which ended with Stanley Cup championships. He won the Vezina trophy as the best goalkeeper of the competition at five times, and his 2.24 goals against averages are in eighth place in competition history.
Bermeld for his intellect, Dryden crashed throughout the 1974 season and worked as a legal clerk in his native deseror. The Cornell product retired after his age-31 season in 1979, a year in which he won both the cup and the Vezina; That season inspired him to write The gameGeneral considered as one of the largest sports books of all time.
Dryden enjoyed a formidable post-playing career, who wrote eight books, working as a commentator in the United States (where he called the Miracle on Ice with Al Michaels in 1980), worked in the Front Office of Maple Leafs and served as a liberal member of 2004 to '11.
More about Sports Illustrated
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/nhl/ken-dryden-ace-canadiens-goalie-turned-hockey-thought-leader-dies-at-78
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US Open Orders Broadcasters with censorship reactions to Trump
- Prime Minister Modi speaks to French President Macron, speaks of ending the Russian-Ukraine conflict
- App State Field Hockey organizes Davidson in Home Opener
- Labor to accept the use of military barracks to accommodate an exile applicant | British news
- The IIT study warns of the landslides caused by the earthquake in four areas in the state
- Alcaraz and Sinner in World of Hunly as US Open Final completes Slam Trilogy | Our open tennis 2025
- 'I was very confused': See Dr. Gupta's reaction RFK Jr. In the face of hearing
- How Donald Trump arms the government to settle personal scores and continue his program
- The new management of the electoral system in Indonesia
- Mexico accepts the return of the man expelled to South Sudan on our part | News
- 2 Table tennis sets per merit and related items
- PM Modi to visit the Punjab Gurdaspur, the Punjab on September 9, to meet families