2 Table tennis sets per merit and related items

20% + VAT committee with 5 minimum per party Bids from the committee that were taken until 10 a.m. on the morning of the sale Phone offers on items of more than 100 In -house shipping costs small plots worldwide E -Mail [email protected] or call 01480 464140

NOTIFICATION

1. All statements in the catalogs with regard to a plot are made without responsibility by the sellers or the auction masters.

2. All statements in the catalog regarding authenticity, attribution, authenticity, origin, date, age, period, condition or quality of a plot are statements of opinions and must not be taken if, or as implicit, statements or factual statements. Not mention imperfections

3. The intention of buyers must satisfy themselves by inspection or otherwise with regard to all such matters and with regard to the physical description of all parties.

4. Neither the seller of a lot nor the auction masters make or give, nor does anyone have any authority employed by the auctioneers to give or give a representation or guarantee with regard to a plot.

5. The buyer pays the hammer price together with a premium of 20% of the hammer price, plus VAT. At least 5 plus VAT. The premium at the correct rate is due by all buyers.

6. The seller authorizes the auctioneer to deduct the committee and costs at the aforementioned rates of the hammer price and acknowledges the auctioneer's right to retain the premium to be paid by the buyer.

Sales Conditions

1. The auction masters only act as agents. Each Lot as set out in the catalogue, or as divided or joined with any lot or lots at the sale at the sole discretion of the auctioners, is sold with all faults imperfections and errors of description, and neith the vendor nor the auction bib, are for the auctionrative are for the auctionbibueer, the auctionrative are for the auctionbibueer, the auctionrative, are for the auctionbibueer, the auctionbibueer, the auctionbibueer, are for the auctionbi beatyer, are for the auctionrative, the auctionbibuteer, the auctionrativeer, the auctionrativeer, the auctionrativeer. Author ship, date, age, period, condition or quality of any lot. All statements in the catalog regarding such matters are an opinion of opinions and may not be taken as, or as implicitly, statements or factual representations. Buyers are deemed to have been satisfied with inspection or otherwise with regard to all such matters and with regard to the physical description of all parties. Neither the seller nor the auction masters make or give, nor does anyone employed by the auctioneers to give or give a representation or guarantee, and in any case neither the seller nor the auction masters are responsible for any representation or guarantee for any statement in the catalogi.

2. Subject to the reserve price, if applicable, to which figure the auction masters the right of bidding, the highest bidder is the buyer, and if a dispute arises between two or more bidders, the auctioneer will be assessed and his decision is final and binding for both parties. No person to promote a less amount than by the auctioneer, nor to withdraw his or her bids. Not much to remove until they are paid.

3. The buyers to give their names and places of residence and pay for each party in the fall of the hammer (if necessary), in default that the party must be set up again. The auctioneer reserves the right to withdraw, consolidate, distribute or change the order of lots.

4. All lots must be paid for or before the end of the sale, and the risk of the respective buyers from the fall of the hammer to remove their removal, to be taken the same with all errors and errors of the description. All lots must be cleaned up at 4 p.m. on Wednesday after the sale.

5. It is explicitly stipulated that all plots for cash are sold before delivery (unless an earlier arrangement has been made with the auctioneer); And if the delivery of many or lots is obtained by the tendering of a check; What is not being pressed for, the buyer who acts in this way is considered guilty of obtaining goods under false pretenses and is treated legally. The sales contract is considered to be the auctioneer and all payments that must only be made to him. Checks of people who are not known for the auctioneer cannot be accepted.

6. In the event of non -compliance with one of the aforementioned conditions, the plots that are not corrected are re -sold by public or private sale and the shortcoming (if present) together with all costs that attend such a repair are done well by the defaulter for this sale.

7. The auctioneer has absolute discretion to distribute a plot, to combine two or more lots or to record parties or parties from the sale, to refuse bids, to regulate or cancel the sale without giving in any case or without previous notification. He can offer on behalf of the seller for all goods offered, subject to reserve or to the discretion of the auctioneer.

8. The highest bidder is the buyer except in the case of a dispute. If during the auction the auctioneer is of the opinion that a dispute has arisen, he has absolute discretion to arrange it or to reinforce the party. The auctioneer can determine at his own discretion whether an offer of orders or refusing.

Offer online

Hyperion auctions offer an online bidding service via the Saleroom.com for bidders who cannot attend the sale.

When completing the bidder registration on www.the–alomeroom.com and the provision of your credit card details and unless alternative regulations are agreed with Hyperion Auctions:

– authorize Hyperion auctions, if they wish, to charge the credit card that bought in a partial or full payment, including all costs, for items that have successfully purchased in the auction via the Saleroom.com, and

-Confirm that you are authorized to provide this credit card information to Hyperion auctions via www.the–alomeroom.com and agree that Hyperion Auctions are entitled to the goods to the name of the card holder and card holder address that are provided to implement the sale.

Keep in mind that any plots that have been purchased via the live Auction service of the live auction of the Saleroom.com are subject to an additional committee.

NB:

All items must be paid and collected within 7 days after the auction, if there is a problem with paying and collecting within this time frame, please contact the office. If you do not pay for won plots, they will be reintroduced in the next suitable sale.

All plots that are paid, but unplicated within 7 days, will increase a storage costs of 5 a day until they are collected.