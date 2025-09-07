Sports
Alcaraz and Sinner in World of Hunly as US Open Final completes Slam Trilogy | Our open tennis 2025
OAfter a quiet evening in Manhattan last week, Carlos Alcaraz made his exit from an Italian restaurant with his considerable support team when he unexpectedly stared at a familiar face. There was Jannik Sinner, who quietly enjoyed his own dinner. This was the second opportunity during the US Open Alcaraz and Sinner happened to dine in the same restaurant at the same time. Neither of the players could hide their entertainment while they greet each other warmly.
Given the frequency of their meetings, it would not be unreasonable if they got sick each other: on the field we would like to see each other because it means that we are doing our ranking in view of the tournament, Sinner said. We sometimes meet each other in court. I don't know if we are happy or not.
There is at least one meeting in New York. The first US Open -Final of their rivalry also represents a historic moment. It is the first time in the open era that two men in one season in three Grand Slam final confronted in three Grand Slam -final and in successive large tournaments. It also marks their fifth consecutive final, their most recent meeting that came to Cincinnati last month, when Sinner retired 5-0 due to illness. As if the bet is not yet high enough, the ranking of the sinners is also on the line. If Alcaraz wins, he will replace the Italian as the world no. 1.
They are not only so much better than the rest, but the gap also gets bigger. While the Alcaraz Sinner era had been going on for a long time, with the two that all four large titles were split between them in 2024, they did not have each other in a Grand Slam final until June.
After they faced each other in the final of the Italian open, sinners seemed Comeback tournament of his three-month doping ban, a rematch at the French Open seemed probably. At Wimbledon it was difficult to present something else than another final between them.
Because of the US Open, although they had six games to win and the difficulty in navigating a Grand Slam draw, it would never have to be underestimated, this final seemed inevitable except for injury. It has made a strange tournament in recent weeks, with so much expectation for this match of the first round.
A month after Alcaraz demonstrated his unparalleled capacity to produce his best at the most difficult moments by ploting one of the biggest comebacks of all time at Roland Garros, Sinners Revenge revenge broke a series of five victories for Alcaraz and Sinner showed a blueprint for success.
The Italian stiff Alcaraz with its destructive, ruthless ball that looks both wings. He also served well and kept Alcaraz's offensive return position remotely by injecting more pace into his second service. The Spaniard admitted that he had been surpassed. He didn't have enough time on the ball to disturb the sinner game.
It is for this reason that although grass benches Alcarazs must be peat in this rivalry and the sinner has started an era of dominance on the surface, Alcaraz can prefer sinner on a medium-hard court. In addition to having a little more time on the ball, this surface helps its kickserve and the heavy top spider in his forehand, which are essential for his goal to constantly vary the trajectory of the ball to disturb the sinner.
In Wimbledon, under such a stifling pressure on the baseline, Alcarazs will abandon him. In New York, his improved Serve has been one of the main reasons why he was able to roll through the field and reached a Grand Slam final without dropping a set for the first time. It is clear that he must serve extremely well against the most effective returner in the game. Every match is an opportunity to adjust and it is still to see what Alcaraz has learned from his most recent defeat.
Three years after Alcarazs 2:50 pm, five set of victory over Sinner after saving a match point, an immediate classic that positions this rivalry as the future of the sport, the couple will close that circle in New York.
While they walk through the tunnel and go to the court in Arthur Ashe Stadium, it is worth saving a thought for others. After years of being boxing bags for Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, it was assumed that the downfall of the Big Three would lead to a transition age where, at least for a short time, the chance to win the biggest titles.
Instead, two new legends have emerged and although they are opponents on the field, they also tensioned to ensure that no one else has a chance.
