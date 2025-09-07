



Boone, NC The app hockey team of the App State organizes the Davidson Wildcats for its home opener on Sunday at noon. The mountain climbers come from a 3-1 win over the Georgetown Hoyas in their second game of the season. Frederique Grimbergen ” Lise Boekaar And Baylie Phillips All scored last Sunday. Boekaar helped with the other two goals and gave her a hand in all 10 goals during the first two games. For her performance, Boekaar was named the MAC -Player of the Week for the first time in her collegial career. The matchup

Who: App State vs. Davidson

Where: Dr. Jan C. Watson Field on the Brandon & Erica M. Adcock Field Hockey Complex // Boone, NC

When: Sunday 7 September, afternoon Explore the mountain climbers After winning back-to-back Mac championships in the regular season, the mountain climbers will want to wear that momentum in the 2025 season. During the first two games, the mountain climbers in Schoten lead on goal (12.5 per match), scoring average (5.0) and assists (5.0 per match). The 2025 team contains three players who have earned all-mac selections in 2024. Midfielder Lise Boekaar was appointed as the All-Mac First Team and the NFHCA South Region First Team. Henriette Stegen was named after the All-Mac second team, while Frederique Grimbergen Earned a place in the All-Mac first-year team. Six mountain climbers are on the NFHCA Division I Watch List 2025: Sophia Baxter Boekaar, Grimbergen, Newcomers Kate Richardson And Calista Schwartz And alleys. Baxter represented the mountain climbers on the Senior Nexus Championship last summer. Goalkeeper Claire Grenis defender Sarah Perkins and forward Bridget Donovan will serve as captains for the 2025 team. Explore the wildcats Davidson enters the matchup after a 7-8 general season in 2024. The Wildcats were 3-4 in Atlantic 10 Conference Play. They are led by head coach Zoe Almquist, who is in her seventh season. The Wildcats return 10 regular players from last season, together with 72% of their score. Series History App State defeated Davidson 7-2 last year on the road. The mountain climbers are on a three-game extraction streak in the all-time series against the Wildcats and have a general record of 36-41-1. Fourteen returning players saw playing time against the Wildcats in 2024. Baxter, Boekaar and Stegen all scored in last year's matchup, whereby Boekaar also recorded an assist. Next The mountain climbers will set out on Tuesday to take on Queens University. First touch is planned for 3 p.m. in Charlotte, NC

