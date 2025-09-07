Sports
The 50-year-old table tennis game 'Pong' was cloned with the help of a neural network.
' Neural pong 'Has been released, a clone of the table tennis game'
Pong 'Released in 1972, using a neural network. The revolutionary aspect of this 'neural pong' is that the neural network itself instead of a neural network that plays Pong, learns and functions as the game itself. '
Github – Nickbild/Game_Clone: I have cloned Pong with a neural network. The neural network does not play a pong, it's pong and you can play it.
https://github.com/nickbild/Game_Clone
The unique characteristic of Neural Pong is that the neural network itself is the game of Pong instead of a player. Instead of people who program the laws of nature, such as in a typical game, the neural network learns hundreds of thousands of continuous data, including paddle positions, ball coordinates and user inputs collected from the actual gameplay.
Pong, released in 1972, looks like this: a simple game where you bounce a moving ball with paddles at both ends.
Arcade Game: Pong (1972 Atari) [Re-Uploaded] – YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4VRGY3TKH0
The next film shows Neural Pong in action. The AI does not play the game as a player, but rather as the Rulebook and the physics engine of the game, in which the movements of the game are reopened, such as bouncing the ball and the paddle clash. No sound effects were played during the game.
I have cloned pong with a neural network, it doesn't play a pong, it's Pong – YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P0F_HZC6UOW
Developer Nick Bild said he initially thought he could implement Neural Pong with a simple feedforward network, but it took months to find out how to learn the laws of nature. He eventually succeeded in separating the processing of the paddle and the ball and one Transformer- Based architecture used A mechanism To record temporary relationships.
He then collected training data from a simple pong-like game that he made, and exported the paddle position, ball coordinates and user information to a text file. However, he discovered that the normal gameplay rarely caused events that were important for the rules of the game, as the paddle that missed the ball.
To eliminate this bias in the data, we used a special script to generate synthetic data that deliberately simulates situations in which the paddle misses the ball and added this data as additional information to the actual playing data. This approach to combining real data and synthetic data has contributed to improving the accuracy of the model.
The game itself is played by an inference model. When the game starts, four consecutive data of data is given to the model as a 'seed' to set the initial condition. The model uses the information from these four frames to predict the status of the next frame. The new predicted frame is then added to a list of previous frames and the oldest frame is removed, so that the most recent four frames are always used for the next prediction and the cycle continues.
With this mechanism, the model can go through the game autonomously after the first seed data, using its own prediction results as new inputs.
Bild reports that he has developed this project under the important limitation of not having a GPU. He initially had an ambitious goal: to use images of Game screen himself as training data and predicting the next image framework. However, this method required enormous computing power, making it unrealistic for Bild, who does not have an expensive GPU for training.
The training details of Neural Pong are based on text and training was performed on a 10-year machine equipped with two Xeon CPUs. BILD previously worked on a project to carry out an image generation AI on a Commodore 64, and this experience was applied to Neural Pong's training.
Commodore 64 AI Image Generator – YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_XD_QEO7G6E
|
Sources
2/ https://gigazine.net/gsc_news/en/20250907-neural-pong/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Field Hockey vs Suny Geneseo on 9/6/2025 – Box Score
- Cancer Group focuses on blood cancer in September
- Over 300 South Koreans to go home after arrest at Us Hyundai Plant | Migration news
- An earthquake in East Afghanistan wipes homes, generations and ways of living
- Vandromme catches the title of US Open Girls; Now on 23-match winning streak
- What Xi Jinping hosts Modi and Putin reveals on the plans of Chinas for a new Worldorder
- RFK. JR family members say he is a “threat” to the health of the Americans and call for his resignation
- Nusantara, a crucial project that slows you down
- Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Final UAE T20I Tri-series 2025 Match Today Live Cricket Scorecard Updates
- The AI Boss is warned of the dangers of technology BBC News
- Hyundai factory arrested in ice attacks hundreds of South Korea
- President Donald Trump has just made the history of the stock market market by doing something that no other president has in 75 years