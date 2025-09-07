The 50-year-old table tennis game 'Pong' was cloned with the help of a neural network.

07 September 2025 17:00:00

' Neural pong 'Has been released, a clone of the table tennis game'

Pong 'Released in 1972, using a neural network. The revolutionary aspect of this 'neural pong' is that the neural network itself instead of a neural network that plays Pong, learns and functions as the game itself. '

The unique characteristic of Neural Pong is that the neural network itself is the game of Pong instead of a player. Instead of people who program the laws of nature, such as in a typical game, the neural network learns hundreds of thousands of continuous data, including paddle positions, ball coordinates and user inputs collected from the actual gameplay.

Pong, released in 1972, looks like this: a simple game where you bounce a moving ball with paddles at both ends.

The next film shows Neural Pong in action. The AI ​​does not play the game as a player, but rather as the Rulebook and the physics engine of the game, in which the movements of the game are reopened, such as bouncing the ball and the paddle clash. No sound effects were played during the game.

Developer Nick Bild said he initially thought he could implement Neural Pong with a simple feedforward network, but it took months to find out how to learn the laws of nature. He eventually succeeded in separating the processing of the paddle and the ball and one Transformer- Based architecture used A mechanism To record temporary relationships.



He then collected training data from a simple pong-like game that he made, and exported the paddle position, ball coordinates and user information to a text file. However, he discovered that the normal gameplay rarely caused events that were important for the rules of the game, as the paddle that missed the ball.

To eliminate this bias in the data, we used a special script to generate synthetic data that deliberately simulates situations in which the paddle misses the ball and added this data as additional information to the actual playing data. This approach to combining real data and synthetic data has contributed to improving the accuracy of the model.

The game itself is played by an inference model. When the game starts, four consecutive data of data is given to the model as a 'seed' to set the initial condition. The model uses the information from these four frames to predict the status of the next frame. The new predicted frame is then added to a list of previous frames and the oldest frame is removed, so that the most recent four frames are always used for the next prediction and the cycle continues.

With this mechanism, the model can go through the game autonomously after the first seed data, using its own prediction results as new inputs.

Bild reports that he has developed this project under the important limitation of not having a GPU. He initially had an ambitious goal: to use images of Game screen himself as training data and predicting the next image framework. However, this method required enormous computing power, making it unrealistic for Bild, who does not have an expensive GPU for training.

The training details of Neural Pong are based on text and training was performed on a 10-year machine equipped with two Xeon CPUs. BILD previously worked on a project to carry out an image generation AI on a Commodore 64, and this experience was applied to Neural Pong's training.

