Anthony McGrath believes that a victory of the remaining three games of the summer will retain the status of the Yorkshires Division One in the Rothesay County Championship. But the head coach has much more increased ambitions.

The four-day competition will resume tomorrow when Yorkshire to the ground of Cooper Associates County, Taunton-10.30 am to start Somerset.

Experienced Indian Slagman Mayank Agarwal is set for his overseas debut.

This is round number 12 of 14 and the first since July and early August when Yorkshire Sussex defeated with an innings and 128 points in Scarborough.

Yorkshire is seventh in the top flight table with three wins, four draws, four defeats and 126 points. They are 12 free from the ninth placed Durham, who have the second relegation place in the bottom of Worcestershire, which are cut on drift.

Somerset is third in the table with four wins, five draws, two defeats and 149 points.

There are still 72 points to play for, and the position that holds their upcoming opponents is the one who tarries McGrath and his players.

It is so tight there, McGrath said, one table from the division.

It will be a pretty exciting watch for anyone who is not involved in the relegation (struggle). But on the other hand, if you win a few games, you could finish as high as third.

Played with the teams – there is Durham and Sussex, who are quite level with us, I think one victory would mean that you would be in a good position.

Yorkshire is certainly in a confident mood.

They clearly reached the semi -final of the Metro Bank One Day Cup and won seven of the eight group matches for the defeat against Hampshire in Scarborough.

Before that they won two and two in the last four-game block of championship campaign. They defeated Essex and Sussex and Drew with the League -leading duo Surrey and Nottinghamshire.

Weve played a number of really good things, and we just have to remember how we played in the last four champion matches to achieve the two wins, McGrath said.

There is still a lot to look forward to.

A lot to look forward to, certainly means that Yorkshires look into new overseas signing Mayank Agarwal in action. The seizure of the best order has signed a deal to replace Imam-Uh-Haq for the remaining three games of the season and will start his first provincial stint.

Agarwal, 34 years old, will make his 450th all-format Senior performance in the West Land and approaches nearly 20,000 points.

He is the current captain of Karnatakas and has played 21 times in test matches for India.

Yorkshires General Manager of Cricket Gavin Hamilton has described the Countys Seventh Overseas Signing of the Summer on the various competitions as a brilliant addition.

This is the only championship meeting between the two provinces this season.

While they are third, Somerset on the last chance Salon area when they win their first title. They just have to win their last three games and hope that it is enough to overhaul leaders Surrey, who are 26 points for themselves. Nottinghamshire is sandwiched between the couple.

Captain by Allrounder Lewis Gregory, they are coached by Jason Kerr.

Former Yorkshire battleman Tom Kohler-Cadmore was able to meet the county that he left at the end of 2022 to become a member of Somerset.

White Rose Off-Spinning Allrounder Dom Bess will also be confronted with his former province.

Emerging Wicketkeeper-Batter James Rew is their leading Run scorer in the Cricket championship this season with 876 of 11 games, including three hundreds.

England Fringe Left-Arm Spinner Jack Leach is their leading Wicket Take with 39, including two expressions of five wickets or more. That is the same trek as Yorkshire Allrounder George Hill, although Hill has only played 10 games.

No Spinner in the country has taken more championships change this season than Leach.

After four rounds of competitions with the Kookaburra Ball until June and July, the Dukes is back in action for the rest of 2025.

Somerset beat the bears in Taunton last night to qualify for the Vitality Blast Finals Day in Edgbaston next Saturday.

This is the first championship meeting between these two provinces since July 2022, a draw hit by Taunton on that occasion.

Somerset v Yorkshire, first-class cricket 1891-2022 Stat Pack

Results (at home and gone) County Championship: Played 181:; Yorkshire won 93, Somerset won 27, signed 61.

Yorkshire has never played against Somerset outside the County Championship.

On Taunton: plays 69: Yorkshire won 30, Somerset won 12, drawn 27.

Most recent results: 2022 – Match Signed in Taunton. Yorkshire won with an innings and 33 points in Scarborough in 2021. Somerset won in 2019 with 298 points in Taunton.

Most consecutive victories: Yorkshire 12 (1912-1926), Somerset 3 (2017-18).

Two victories in a season: Yorkshire 28 times, Somerset 2.

Highest innings totals: For Yorkshire, 589-5 in Bath in 2001.

For Somerset, 630 in Headingley in 1901.

Lowest innings Totals: For Yorkshire, 73 in Headingley in 1895.

For Somerset, 35 in Bath in 1898.

Highest individual innings: For Yorkshire, 213 by H Sutcliffe in Dewsbury in 1924.

For Somerset, 297 by MJ Wood (Van Exeter) in Taunton in 2005.

Highest Wicket Partnership: For Yorkshire, 288 for the first Wicket between G Boycott (130*) and RG Lumb (159) in Harrogate in 1979.

For Somerset, 346 for the first Wicket between LCH Palairet (146) and HT Hewett (201) in Taunton in 1892.

Best bowling figures (innings): For Yorkshire, 10-35 by a Drake in Weston-Super-Mare in 1914.

For Somerset, 9-41 by LC Braund in Sheffield (Bramall Lane) in 1902.

Best bowling figures (match): For Yorkshire, 15-50 (9-22 and 6-28) by R Peel in Headingley in 1895.

For Somerset, 15-71 (6-30 and 9-41) by LC Braund in Sheffield (Bramall Lane) in 1902.

Hat-tricks: For Yorkshire, 2 by S Haigh in 1902 and H Fisher in 1932 both in Sheffield (Bramall Lane).

For Somerset, 3 – by EJ Tyler in 1895, E Robson in 1902 and J Lawrence all in Taunton in 1948.

Most resignation in a match by a wicketkeeper: For Yorkshire, 7 by D Hunter (prisoned, 3 stumped) in Taunton in 1893, JG Binks (all captured) in Harrogate in 1963 and RJ Blakey (all captured) in Headingley in 1998.

For Somerset, 9 by HW Stephenson (8 prisoners, 1 pomps) in Taunton in 1963 and RJ Turner (9 CT) in Scarborough in 1996.

Most catches in a match by a field player: For Yorkshire, 6 by JV Wilson in Headingley in 1957.

No Somerset field player has taken more than 5 catches in a competition.

A hundred runs and 10 wickets in a competition: For Yorkshire, GH Hirst 111 and 117* and 6-60 and 5-45 in Bath in 1906 the only copy of two centuries and 10 wickets in all first-class cricket, worldwide.

No copy for Somerset.

A century and five wickets in an innings in a competition: For Yorkshire, W Rhodes 100 and 4-49 and 5-28 on Weston-Super-Mare in 1924. DB closes (2) 128 and 34 and 0-72 and 6-87 in Bath in 1959 and 103 and 5-36 and 0-4 at Hull in 1981.

No copy for Somerset.

At Taunton

Highest innings totals: Yorkshire 549-9dec in 1905, Somerset 592 in 1892.

Lowest innings Totals: Yorkshire 96 in 2018, Somerset 48 in 1954.

Highest individual innings: For Yorkshire, 207 by MJ Wood (Van Huddersfield) in 2003.

For Somerset, 297 by MJ Wood (Van Exeter) in 2005.

Best bowling figures (innings): For Yorkshire, 8-80 by SP Kirby in 2003. For Somerset, 8-46 by AE Bailey in 1907.

Best bowling figures (match): For Yorkshire, 13-154 (5-74 and 8-80) by SP Kirby in 2003.

For Somerset, 14-247 (7-133 and 7-114) by EJ Tyler in 1895.

Compiled by Paul Dyson, Peter Horne & Martyn Webster – members of the Association of Cricket Statisticians and Historians.