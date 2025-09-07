Aryna Sabalenka sweeps Amanda Anisimova aside to keep the US Open Title | Our open tennis 2025

At the end of an unbearable season filled with near-accident and heartache at the last obstacle, Aryna Sabalenka started her third consecutive US Open final with a last chance to win the Grand Slam title that she felt that she owed.

This opportunity could have been the source of more fear and stress, another reason for her to fall apart, but Sabalenkas is always driven legendary career by losing her ability to recover and learn from her worst, no matter how painful they are. This time the No 1s nerves kept perfectly under pressure while maintaining her calmness during a late increase in Amanda Anisimova before she closed her open title defense of the US Open with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory.

As the best player in the world at the height of her powers, Sabalenka continues to settle as one of the greatest players of her generation. She has now won four Grand Slam titles and drawing level with Kim Clijsters, Arantxa Snchez Vicario, Naomi Osaka and Hana Mandlikova. Sabalenka has set up an era of dominance on hard courts and has achieved its four large titles with an equal share of victories with the Australian and US Open. She has now also reached six consecutive Grand Slam finals on hard courts.

Eight weeks after he was overwhelmed by Anisimova in their semi-final match in Wimbledon, Sabalenka played a smart match, with pressure on Anisimova with her first strike tennis but also played with a greater margin than her opponent and use her more good-facing game. The most important thing is that she kept her cool, even when the game at the end became complicated.

I think because of the final earlier this season, it felt different, said Sabalenka. This felt like I had to overcome many things to get them. I knew that the hard work we did in it, I earned a Grand Slam title this season. So when I fell, it was like real emotions, because it means a lot to defend this title and bring such a great tennis on the field. And to bring the fight and to be able to treat my emotions as I did in this final, this means a lot. I am now very proud of myself.

From the beginning, both players made it clear that in a match between two of the most deadly shotmakers in sport, nothing would be sufficient than the most fearless and clear attacking tennis. After a nervous start, Anisimova worked his way to the match with the destructive ball that hit both wings that led her this week through immense victories over Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka. Under pressure on such an important occasion and against an ultra-oriented Sabalenka who served her second Serve, good enough, Anisimova was felled by her own mistakes in important moments and few casual mistakes.

Aryna Sabalenka makes her racket fall in delight after winning the final. Photo: Elsa/Getty images

Deep in the second set, Anisimova eventually got a lifeline. With Sabalenka two points of the victory over her serve at 6-3, 5-4, the Belarusia showed her nerves at 30-30 by completely misleading a simple smash and beating it in the net. Anisimova immediately took the lead and hit a Forehand winner to take the break before rolling her subsequent service game.

This could have been the moment that she started to fall apart, all her painful memories of this season ran back. Instead, Sabalenka refused to improve her emotions and she closed her fourth Grand Slam title with a clear tie-break. It is remarkable that Sabalenka has now won the last 19 Tiebreek she played, a run dating from February.

Amanda Anisimova congratulates the American open champion Aryna Sabalenka. Photo: Yuki Iwamura/AP

Of all the tight losses that Sabalenka has passed this year, no defeat was just as painful as her three set of defeat against Coco Gauff in the French Open final. Sabalenka had entered the final that she was mentally and physically ready for every challenge that came in her way. Instead, she mentally fell apart on the field and then took out in the press room, which became a source of shame and disappointment. Sabalenka also lost to Madison Keys in the Australian Open -Final.

After those two finals where I completely lost control of my emotions, I just didn't want that to happen again, Sabalenka said. There were a few moments when I was so close to just let it go. I was now as CMON, you have to stay focused. Keep going, keep trying. It really helped me. I think I have to keep the same mentality every time – hopefully I will reach a lot more finals – so every time I am in the final, I have to keep the same plan.

On another huge occasion against an American opponent, the New York -mixed up the whole evening, cheering for her downfall, Sabalenka brought himself back into each other under some of the most challenging circumstances, achieving a victory that can lead her to even greater successes in the future.

After he had given himself another chance at a Grand Slam final at the next possible occasion after her 6-0, 6-0 defeat against Iga Swiateek in Wimbledon, Anisimova played a competitive game this time and fought hard at the end, but she was just too erratic against the best player in the world. When Sabalenka entered her player box in the crowd to embrace her loved ones, a tearful Anisimova was comforted in her chair by the tournament director Stacey Allaster. I think I didn't fight enough for my dreams today, Anisimova said.