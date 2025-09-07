



Ken Dryden, the Hall of Fame -target defender who helped the Montreal Canadiens to win six Stanley Cup titles in the 1970s, died after a cancer fight. He was 78. The Canadiens Death announced early on Saturdaysay that the Drydens family asked for privacy. A spokesperson for the team said that a good friend of Drydens appointed contact with the organization by the family, and added that he died peacefully in his house on Friday. Goalie Ken Dryden at the Montreal Forum in Montreal, Canada, in 1929 Bruce Bennett / Getty Images -file Ken Dryden was an exceptional athlete, but he was also an exceptional man, said Canadiens owner Geoff Molson. Behind the mask he was bigger than life. Today we not only mourn the loss of the cornerstone of one of the greatest dynasties of Hockeys, but also a family man, a well -thought -out citizen and a gentleman who deeply influenced our lives and communities for generations. Dryden has the most successful franchise of the NHLS in seven of his eight seasons in the competition from 1970-71 to 78-79 The NHLS in seven of his eight seasons in the competition. He won the Calder trophy as Rookie of the Year, the Vezina as the best keeper five times and the Conn Smythe ever as a playoff MVP, while he was a six-time all-star. Montreal Canadiens Alumni Ken Dryden in Montreal, Canada, in 2024. Minas panagiotakis / getty images -file Ken embodied the best of everything that the Canadiens of Montreal about, said Molson. Dryden, from Hamilton, Ontario, played three seasons at the Cornell University of 1966-69, with the Big Red to the 1967 NCAA title. He was also a cornerstone of Canadas 1972 Summit Series team that defeated the Soviet -Union. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Posted on Social Media He was deeply sad to learn from the death of Hon. Ken Dryden, a Canadian hockey legend and Hall of Famer, civil servant and inspiration. Few Canadians have given or stood more for our country, said Carney. Ken Dryden was Big Canada. And he was the best Canada. Rest in peace. Dryden entered the NHL in 1971 and only spent six games in the fold before he made his NHL after season debut. He and Montreal went upset rival Boston in the first round and defeated Chicago in the final. On 6-foot-4 he triggered a revolution in the position. He also worked at a company in Toronto while he was the NHL season of 1973-74 after earlier obtaining a diploma at Montreals McGill University. He ended his match days at 32, went into the broadcast and wrote the game, one of the best known books about the sport, after publishing Face-Off at the top as part of an accomplished career as an author. He was admitted to the Hall of Fame in 1983. Dryden is survived by wife Lynda and their two children. Brother Dave Dryden was an old NHL and WHA -keeper. He died in 2022 at the age of 81.

