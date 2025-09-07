Meet pastor Peter Inyang, the man of God who brings the “Jesus or nothing” crusade to Calabar!

The Billboards have illuminated the Calabar, the landscape and announced with Gusto that the “Jesus or nothing” Crusade to Calabar, Cross River State, on September 12, 2025, in the Dome, Municipal Garden, thanks to Kingdom Stars Gospel Center. GodfatherWho has recently built and transferred a bungalow to a widower church member in Lokoja, Kogi State, in this short interview, exclusively for www.calitown.com, lets us in who he is and why he brings this unique religious meeting to Calabar.

Tell us something about yourself; Place of birth, parents, parenting experiences that you have shaped, education etc …

My name is Pastor Peter Ebuobasi Inyang. I come from the Ababang community in Etung LGA of Cross River State. I was born in the now General Hospital Ituk Mbang in the state of Akwa Ibom before the state was founded from Cross River State. I am the second of the three sons of my deceased mother elder Mrs. Agatha Inyang Okoro, popularly known in the nursing field such as the iconic, nurse Agatha of the holy family joint hospital, Ikom, Cross River State. I am the sixth of the seven children of my deceased father, Sandy Inyang Okoro.

Growing up can best be described in these words: I grew up in a disciplined Christin house because my parents were downright disciplinary.

I went to the Federal Government College Ik for my secondary education, just as I am an alumni from the prestigious University of Calabar, where I obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and literary studies.

Bring us to your family. Who is your wife, how did you meet? How many children do you have?

My wife is Sally Peter Inyang, the daughter of the late Sunny Mbarga, who happens to be the brother of the typical music maestro, Nico Mbarga of the Rocafil Jazz. We met 19 years ago in Ikom, exactly on December 22, 2016 and a year later we were married and we are blessed with three biological children (a boy and two girls).

How did you receive your pastoral calling? What are the basic influences?

It was on a loyal Monday on June 23, 2014. I traveled by the road to Delta State of Abuja in the company of two of my friends; We had just finished praying for about two to three hours when I had that meeting, related to those of 2 Corinthians 5: 18 – 20.

They were not external influences because it wasn't something I wanted to do, I fought hard with the decision, but had to submit to the will of God.

Take us through the meticulous process to start your operation. Were there any doubts about the efficacy of the call for God's service? Were there days that you felt like giving up?

Hmmm. This question always takes me back memory strip. My story was like that of Abraham in Genesis 12: 1-5, the well-known to the unknown, comfort for discomfort, of course great destination is not made in comfort zones. People doubted the call, but I knew I had a meeting with God and I heard him. It is also like King Saul who doubts David's ability to fight against Goliath, perhaps because of his size. But really, I have never felt like giving up, although it was not easy in the beginning, but we are still here on God because we know that it still has to come.

What inspired the naming of your service?

Our name Ministrys is inspired by a verse in the Bible in Daniel 12: 3 and De Wijs will shine as the brightness of the firmament; And they turn many into justice like the stars forever and always.

Why Calabar for the “Jesus or nothing” Crusade?

This crusade is a home for me. A time to share the Word of God with my people in Cross River State, a time to inspire people to follow Jesus or nothing and also a time to share with many needy people, the physical gifts we have for the needy.

Are they further spiritual engines that will follow in Calabar after the Crusade?

For now it is our mission to bring the word of Destiny Transformation, the home of our people. We hope to be back next year, as the Lord allows.

What words do you have for those who eagerly wait for your arrival and this crusade?

The Crusade promises to be a heaven on earth, it will be a lifelong encounter for those present. Jesus will be present during this meeting.

Again, because we provide care for care, we are planning to spread a few hundred bags of rice to those present as Jesus did after a three -day crusade by feeding the five thousand in John Chapter Six. It is not a show, but a very intentional attempt to reach the needy, especially in these very difficult times. I expect a large crowd of people because the word we preach is alive and active. See you all there … God blessing you as you come.