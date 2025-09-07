US Open 2025: Why the newest Grand Slam victory of Aryna Sabalenka means so much more





If a photo outlines 1000 words, then the image of Aryna Sabalenka offers her newest US Open title celebrates a lively description of what victory means. Falling on her knees on the field, covering her face and shaking with adrenaline summarized the stress that the world number one had felt. Sabalenka, 27, this season has again been the most dominant player of the WTA Tour – winning more titles, more matches and more points than anyone else. But she still had not lifted Grand Slam trophy in 2025 until she defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-3 7-6 (7-3) in Saturday's final in New York. “This felt different. It felt like I had to overcome many things to get it,” said Sabalenka, just after she had called in her victory news conference with a champagne bottle. 'I knew that [because of] The hard work we did, I earned a Grand Slam title this season. “ Questions have been asked about the emotional power of Sabalenka in the last phases of the Grand Slams. She answered them with an adult and largely disciplined performance against Anisimova. It was a stark contrast to the way she lost the Australian Open and French Open Finals to Madison Keys and Coco Gauff respectively. She also learned from her mistakes in the semi -final of Wimbledon, where she lost to Anisimova. “When I fell [to the court]It was because it means a lot to defend this title and bring such a great tennis, “said Sabalenka. “To bring the fight and to be able to cope with my emotions as I did in this final, this means a lot. “I am now very proud of myself.”

