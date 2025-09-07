Huldesten flows within Canada and further after former Montreal Canadiens -goalkeeper Ken Dryden of Canadian Hockeydied at the age of 78.

Prime Minister Mark Carney was one of the first to go to social media to share his condolences.

“Ken Dryden was the reason that I became a keeper, although I never mastered his ability to lean on his stick, let alone keep the puck out of the net,” Carney said in a post on X.

He said that Dryden's inheritance went much further than his gaming career in the Hall of Fame, pointing to his balance between education, public services and sports as a model for Canadians.

“Few Canadians have given more, or were larger, for our country,” the Premieraid. “Ken Dryden was Big Canada. And he was the best Canada. Rest in peace.”

Dryden won six Stanley Cups with the Habdduring of the Dynasty of the team from the 1970s. He was also equipped for helping the Backstop Canada's generation-defining victory over the Summit series of 1972 against the Soviet Union.

Former teammate Serge Savard remembered the entrance to the six-foot-inch goalkeeper in the 1971 competition as a 23-year-old Rookie directly from the University of Cornell and the legendary dressing room in Montreal Canadiens.

Savard remembered that Dryden would come to the dressing room with books under his arm and go to McGill University after training.

He said in an interview that many of his battle -hardened teammates would realize that Dryden was just before his time.

A lawyer, author, politician and NHL director, Dryden left an indelible stamp in large parts of the wider Canadian society. He was invested as an officer of the Order of Canada in May 2013.

Dryden, on the left, is invested as the officer of the Order of Canada by the then governor-general David Johnston during a ceremony in Rideau Hall in Ottawa on 3 May 2013. (Adrian Wyld/the Canadian Press)

Government General Mary Simon said that Dryden devoted his life to promoting the well -being of Canadians both on and outside the ice.

“The calm but powerful empathy of Mr. Dryden, as well as his grace and dedication to serve others, are an inspiration. His contributions will be reminded with great respect,” Simon said in a statement.

“On behalf of all Canadians, my husband Whit and I offer our deepest and most sincere condolences to his family, friends and all those touched by his extraordinary life and work.”

Inheritance to inspire generations

Dryden withdrew from hockey in his early 1930s before he continued with various other careers, including public services in Ottawa. He held the position of Minister of Social Development from 2004 to 2006 during the liberal government of Prime Minister Paul Martin.

Geoff Molson, owner and president of the Montreal Canadiens, said that Dryden was one of the “real legends” to help the club formed what it is today.

“Today we not only mourn the loss of the cornerstone of one of the greatest dynasties of hockey, but also a family man, a thoughtful citizen and a gentleman who deeply influenced our lives and communities for generations,” said Molson.

“Ken embodied the best of everything that the Canadiens of Montreal passed over, and his estate in our society transcends our sport.”

Carey Price, a former Star goalkeeper for the Canadiens, expressed condolences on social media and commented on the influence of Dryden.

“Thanks Mr. Dryden, for your service not only as Canadien, but also as a Canadian,” said Price.

“You helped me like a young goalkeeper and I will always be grateful for your thoughtful words of encouragement.”

Dryden also served as president of the Toronto Maple Leafs from 1997 to 2004, a piece accentuated by traveling to the Eastern Conference final in both 1999 and 2002 before resigning to enter politics.

Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving said that Dryden brought his leadership and vision to the team and put a “standard of excellence in his position”.

“His influence on our organization, on the game of hockey and on Canadian life was in -depth and sustainable,” Treliving said in a statement.

Other NHL teams participated on Saturday to share their condolences.

The Vancouver Canucksaid Dryden's impact was “felt much further than the fold.”

“On behalf of the entire Canucks organization, our players, employees and fans, we expand our sincere participation to Ken's family, friends and everyone who admired him,” said the team posted in a statement posted on X. “His legacy will continue to inspire generations of hockey players and thinkers.”

The Los Angeles Kings said in a post on X that Drydenwas inspired a “giant both in hockey and in life, countless people and influences the change in profound ways that will be remembered forever.”

Dryden is survived by his wife, Lynda, and their two children.