No. 14 Seed Jeline Vandromme continued her excellent summer form by conquering the title of the US Open Girls' singles with a 7-6 (2), 6-2 defeat of qualifying Lea Nilsson in the final, which came back from 4-2 in the first set.

Watched by Compatriot and Former World No. 1 Kim Clijsters, 17-year-old Vandromme Became the First Belgian Girl to Lift a Major Trophy Since An-Sophie Mestach at the 2011 Australian Open, and first to do so At The Us Open Since Kirsten Flipkens Sham Girles ERIAN GIRIANTLES Following Mestach, Flipkens, Justine Henin (Roland Garros 1997) and Nancy Feber (Wimbledon 1993).

A classically trained pianist who was a student at the Bruges conservatory, Vandromme has said that only one thing connects her two passions: “You have to be disciplined in both things, and you have to practice a lot, every day,” ” told ittshenis.com this week. “I'm not sure that piano tennis helps, but I like to play both.”

The discipline has recently been shown in her emerging tennis career, because Vandromme now has a 23-match winning streak at all levels. She spent July and August playing the ITF world tour and collected three consecutive titles-de roehampton ITF W35 as qualification, then back-to-back ITF W15s in Monastir-en her Pif WTA ranking of No. 754 to no. 495 in four weeks.

She has now also won 33 sets in a row. Vandromme last dropped a set in the Roehampton final, in which she defeated Shi Han with 7-6 (4), 5-7, 7-5. After this she won both monastir events and the US Open title without the loss of a set. Her run in Flushing Meadows included a 6-3, 6-2 defeat of the third round of the Australian open girl finalist Kristina Penickova and a 6-3, 6-2 semi-final victory over Roland Garros Girls' finalist Hannah Klugman.

Vandromme admitted only 22 games in five games to reach the final, but was confronted with her stiffest opposition with the title on the line. Nilsson was the first player to stretch her into a tiebreak since the final of Roehampton-op the right way, given the 17-year-old Swede's Vechtrun this week.

After losing a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 Heartbreaker from Nadia Lagaev in the third round of the repentance of last week in Canada, Nilsson caught a 7-hour flight the next morning to New York and had to play her first qualifying match that afternoon, which she had to play 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, 6-1, 6-1, [10-7] About Ireland O'Brien.

But she still had the energy to hand out two of the biggest disturbances of the main draw, and took number 1 seed Julieta Pareja 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the third round and title defender Mika Stojsavljevic 0-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the Semifinals. Nilsson was the first Swedish girl in a junior slam -final since Sofia Arvidsson on the Australian Open from 2001, and offered to become the first qualifying protection ever to win the US Open Junior title. She has a WTA order of No. 992.





Jimmie48/WTA

Vangromme saw a first set of the first set to find the balance between strength and safety when Nilsson supplied solid defense mixed with a few excellent net trips.

As soon as Vandromme had the tiebreak under her belt, she loose, however, and she showed where she was capable of full current. With a large weapon in her forehand, Vandromme danced around it with beautiful footwork to repeatedly release and raise her count of winners to 25.

“I think I played a very good opponent to start with,” Vandromme then told the Press. “Lea played an incredible week and today too. I had a little nerves for the game, I would say, but I think I had treated them well. I tried to play my level, my game, and it worked really great.

“I just tried not to concentrate on the fact that I am 2-4 or 0-2. I just tried to concentrate on every point, every recording that I make, on my plan and my tasks on the field. Then I have forgotten the score. I mean, I just try to play every point and do what I have to do.

“OIf you start to feel your legs a little when you go far into the tournament, like now in the final. But When the adrenaline takes over, I only felt energy. Yes, the will to win every point was so great that I feel no fatigue or pain. “

Vandromme did not have much time to celebrate her singles victory: it was in the shower, a change of clothes and a fast bite to eat on the practice bike before she was back on the field for the girls' final, next to Lithuan Laima Vladson as the number 4 seeds.





Elsa/Getty images

However, Vandromme was denied the double crown by Czech sisters Alena and Jana Kovackova, the no. 3 seeds, which ran to a 6-2, 6-2 victory. It is a second big title for the double girls for 17-year-old Alena, who was the Wimbledon champion from 2023 next to Laura Samson, and a first for her younger sister Jana.

The 15-year-old will be the first player born in 2010 to claim a Junior Grand Slam title; She is already the highest ranked 2010-born player at number 642, with a 24-7 pro record with two ITF titles this year. Alena is now ranked at number 640 and qualified for her first WTA head drawing in July in Prague.

The Kovackovas are the second sister act that this year lifts a Grand Slam Girls' Doubles trophy after the American twins Annika and Kristina Penickova won the victory at the Australian Open – defeated the Kovackovas in the final – and the first to do this in the American open history.