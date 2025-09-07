Kerala Cricket League 2025 Final, where to watch live: TV channels and live streaming for Ram Kollam Sailors vs Kochi Blue Tigers





The final of the Kerala Cricket League takes place on Sunday (September 7). Discover where you can view the top clash live, including TV channels and live streaming. When is the KCL T20 final and which teams play? The six-team Kerala Cricket League started on August 21 and after two and a half weeks the tournament will end. At the end of the group stage, the Kochi Blue Tigers were at the top of the competition phase with eight victories in ten games. Participating in them in the play -offs were Thrissur Titans, Ram Kollam Sailors and Calicut Globstars. The Titans and Sailors faced a semi-final on Friday (5 September), but it turned out to be a one-sided match when the sailors threw the Titans for 86, and openers ABHISHEK NAIR and Bharath Soiana completed a 10-Wicket victory in 9.5 overs. Read more: 11 Sixes in 12 balls: Kerala Batteren Tears in former IPL Quick in phenomenal Death-Overs Gearing The second semifinal was much closer. Kochi rode Wicketkeeper Nikhil Thottath's unbeaten 64, and Muhammad Ashik's Quickfire 31 from 10 balls to post 186-8 against Calicut. The Globstars went to 50-3 in the chase, before Akhil Scaria anchored the innings to try to keep them in the pursuit. But they needed 38 of the latter, which means that the 4, 6, 6, 6 in a row of Scaria was only enough to keep him unbeaten at 72. India Batter Sanju Samson is part of the Kochi team, which is the leader by his brother Saly. But he will not be in action for the final, after he has joined the Indian team for a training camp in Dubai prior to the Asia Cup. The final will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram and starts at 6:45 pm local time. Where to watch KCL T20 in India Fans can catch the promotion live on the Star network. Ficode Will stream the final live. Image Credit: Instagram / Kerala Cricket League Followed for all cricket -updates, including Live ScoresMatch statistics, tub And more. Stay informed of the Latest cricket newsPlayer updates, team classification“ Match highlights, Video -analysis And Live match opportunities.

