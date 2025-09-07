World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka defends her crown against the American rising star no. 8-ranged Amanda Anisimova in the US Open Women's Final in 2025 in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The competition starts at 4 p.m., with global coverage on ESPN.
How to see us open final: Sabalenka vs Anisimova
- Date: Thursday, September 6, 2025
- Time: 4:00 pm
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: Fubo
Sabalenka goes into the final as the reigning champion, with the aim of becoming the first woman since Serena Williams (2012-2014) to successfully defend the US Open title. The Belarus has had a strong hard-court season, after he had dressed her previous Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows and Australian Open titles last year in 2023 and 2024.
Despite her consistency, Sabalenka is haunting her first major victory of 2025, after he ended up with both Australian and the French earlier this year.
In the meantime, the journey from Anisimova to the final is a story about resilience. Fresh of a loss with double bagel in the final of Wimbledon, she organized a comeback fed by mental strength and fiery baseline game. She takes on Sabalenka with Momentum, after she has defeated Iga świątek and Naomi Osaka to earn her second consecutive Grand Slam -last performance.
The American leads their head-to-head series 6–3 and bears confidence from a recent semi-final victory in Wimbledon on Sabalenka.
Can Sabalenka win her first major of the year, or will the American Amanda Anisimova continue her dominance in the US Open this year? Coordinate and discover, catch all action on Fubo.
