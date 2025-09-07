



Several national champion Quadri Aruna said the country never supported him since he became professional in 2010

The 2015 All-African Games champion revealed how he Kokhalde his first sponsorship agreement and a personal coach

The 37-year-old also shared his experience in the hands of Nigerian officials during the 2025 world championship in Doha Four -time Olympian Quadri Aruna is unhappy with the way other sports are treated, especially table tennis. The silver medal winner of the Commonwealth Games joined the Al Khaleeej Table Tennis Club in Saudi Arabia from Fakel-Gazprom Orenburg of Russia after conquering Europe. Aruna is considered one of the greatest players on the continent after he has become the first African to reach the quarterfinals at the Olympic Games. Africa No. 1 Quadri Aruna calls on the Nigerian government for not supporting him in international events. Photo by: He Penglei/China News Service/VCG

Source: Getty images I have no support from the Aruna government Multiple African Champion, Quadri Aruna said the country did not support him since he became professionally in 2010. In a post FacebookThe former sporting Lisbon, the current president of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa, Wahid Enitan Oshodi was responsible for his growth in sport. Read also Blow for Nigeria as Doctor Victor Osimhen -Released statement prior to the Clash in South Africa The silver medal winner of Africa Games from 2023 explained that he played most of his matches without a coach. Aruna said: 15 years ago I arrived in Portugal to play as a professional table tennis player in the Portuguese Super League for GD Toledos. Every weekend I played competition matches for my club, and internationally I played at least one tournament in a month with the support of lawyer Wahid Enitan Oshodi, the president of Africa Table Tennis Federation and this financial support of him quickly improved me. “With zero support from the government of Nigeria, I played 99% of the tournaments without a coach and I usually traveled alone. Quadri Aruna opens how his Nigerian coach was withdrawn from an international tournament in Doha. Photo by: yong deck lim.

Source: Getty images My coach was withdrawn during the Aruna 2025 world championship Quadri Aruna shared an incident that took place during the 2025 World Championship in Doha. The world no. 26 said his Nigerian coach was withdrawn due to the lack of money during the competition. Read also After Wetin Zimbabwe Coach Talk: fans respond while Amrouche says that Nigeria is his favorite destination in Africa Aruna said he bought his own ticket to represent the country. He said: For the 2025 world championships in Doha I bought my ticket myself because Nigeria refused to buy my ticket on time. I had to be in Doha days before my participation, I played my first two games with coach Dotun Omoniyi and I felt completely at ease with his words. After winning my first two games, Nigeria said that coach Dotun could not continue to coach me because there was no money to change his flight that he had to return to Nigeria. “I later paid a friend of Togo to change his flight to coach me in my round of 32 with the help of Fanny as my coach of Togo, I got a round of 16 in Doha world championships.” Aruna reached the round of 16 at the ITTF World Championship 2025. He previously finished in second place at the ITTF African Cup 2025 in Tunisia, per Bump. Read also Osimhen, Lookman and other Super Eagles stars to pay attention in 2026 WCQ Aruna's daughter shows exceptional skills Legit.ng Earlier reported that the daughter of Aruna Quadri Mariam is a project under the pipeline in an attempt to follow in the footsteps of her father in the game of table tennis. Aruna that is considered the largest African table tennis player because of his record-breaking performance in the Ping-Pong Sport and now passes his daughter to work in his footsteps. Source: legit.ng

