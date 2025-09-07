India vs Korea, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Highlights: India defeated Korea 4-1 to win Asia Cup qualifies for World Cup





India beat Korea 4-1 to win the Asia Cup tournament of Asia Cup for the fourth time in Rajgir, Bihar. As a result, India qualified for the World Cup next year. Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Amit Rohidas were on the score sheet for India. Dilpreet scored twice for India while triomating in the continental tournament for the first time in the continental tournament. Son Dain received Korea a consolation goal in the fourth and last quarter. Jugraj Singh had the chance to get to the score sheet, but had saved his penalty stroke. India came in the final on the back of an impressive 7-0 win against China in the Super 4S. Several players have contributed to the score, where Abhishek nets twice, while Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Maneeep Singh, Raj Kumar Pal and Sukhjeet Singh each added one goal. India established their dominance of the opening whistle, where Shilanand Lakra scored in the fourth minute from a air ball from Harmanpreet Singh to Jarmanpreet Singh. Dilpreet Singh expanded the lead in the seventh minute and benefited from a rebound of HarmanPreet Singh's Penalty Corner Drag Flick. The Indian team maintained their aggressive approach in the second quarter, with Maneeep Singh scored in the 18th minute after a series with HarmanPreet Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad. Coach Craig Fulton expressed satisfaction with the team's performance and stated: “I thought it was a great achievement against China. We started well. First quarter, first half. That set the tone for the game. I am really happy. We really played well. Occasion.” India added two more goals in the third quarter. Raj Kumar Pal scored in the 37th minute from assists from Shilanand Lakra and Dilpreet Singh. Sukhjeet Singh made the score on 5-0 in the 39th minute and converted a pass from Dilpreet Singh. Abhishek added two more goals in the last quarter and scored in the 46th and 50th minutes to complete the 7-0 win. Captain HarmanPreet Singh thought about the improvement of the team of their earlier meeting with China: “We will ensure that we do not repeat the mistakes we made in the final and continue our plus points. Final is a final and hope that we will continue with the same mentality and our 100 percent from the early minute. It is rare to see such an environment. Vice-Captain Hardik Singh emphasized the team's collective effort: “The team played very well. Our execution was good, which had not happened for our first 3-4 games. Our attackers had a meeting and they performed well. Only media and experts focus a lot on HarmanPreet because we are like a team, or during the important competitions, we have to play during the important matches, or the important matches, or we have to do it as very much during the important competitions, or the important matches, or the very important competitions. Team is. ” Forward Abhishek Nain praised the defensive performance of the team: “We have a clean magazine. The passing through our defense were good. That's why we did it so well today.” Coach Fulton said Maneeep Singh had rolled his ankle during the game, with a final update in treatment.

