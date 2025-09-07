



The six major security services from Ghana have set up a formal table tennis club and sworn in in managers to supervise the first Inter-Service Table Tennisliga from this month. The Table Tennis Association for Security Services held its inaugural ceremony on Friday 5 September 2025 in the Hathramani Sports Hall, Accra Sports Stadium, where managers took their oath from the office for a period of four years. David Carbo of the Ghana Navy was installed as president, with Afia oforiwaa by Ghana Revenue Authority Customs Division that served as vice -president. Other key positions are the Deborah Allotey secretary of Ghana Imigration Service and financial secretary Eva Adom Amankwah of the Ghana army. Mawuko Afadzinu, executive director of the Ghana Table Tennis Association, has taken the oath and expressed the support for the initiative of the security services to promote the development of Tennis within their institutions. The ceremony formalized efforts to create structured competition between security staff. The new association will supervise a Maiden Security Services League with teams from Ghana Army, Ghana Navy, Ghana Imigration Service, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Fire Service and Ghana Revenue Authority Customs Division. The inaugural tournament brings these six institutions together in the first organized Inter-Service Table Tennis Competition. The competition is planned to run from September to December 2025, with competitions that are held every Saturday in the Hathramani Sports Hall. The regular planning is intended to maintain player activity and to offer consistent development opportunities for staff of the security service. President Carbo appealed for institutional support for leadership in the security service to guarantee successful competitions. He acknowledged support from the Ghana Table Tennis Association and called on business entities to sponsor table tennis development within the security services. The association includes the members of the Doreen Nertey organizing committee of the immigration service of Ghana and Francis Tweneboa of Ghana Fire Service, together with executive members representing various services, including the Navy, Police and Immigration. Dr. Ackon van Ghana Police Service was appointed as Life Patron and offered senior supervision of the development goals of the long -term association. The executive structure reflects the representation of all participating security institutions. The Ghana Immigration Service has historically some of the best table tennis players in the country, making them possibly strong contenders in the new league match. The initiative is in line with broader efforts to promote recreational activities within Ghana's security services while retaining physical fitness standards required for operational tasks. Tabel tennis offers accessible indoor sport options that can be practiced throughout the year, regardless of the weather conditions. Industry -Onderstie Werversmen notice the potential of the Security Services League to identify talented players who can contribute to the development of national teams. Various staff from the security service have previously represented Ghana in international competitions in various sports. The establishment of the association reflects the growing recognition of sport as important for the well -being of staff and the institutional moral within the Ghana security apparatus. Regular competition offers stress lighting and team building opportunities for service members. The competition format ensures a systematic development of table tennis skills and at the same time promote healthy competition among different security institutions. This structured approach could serve as a model for other sports within the security services. With all the company of companies, the association hopes to guarantee the financing for equipment, facilities and price stimulas that will support long-term League activities and player development programs. The successful launch of this specialized association shows the dedication of the Ghana Table Tennis Association to expand the range of sport that goes beyond traditional clubs and schools to institutional environments.

